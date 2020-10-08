Bazelak's comeback from ACL injury leads to promotion

No matter when or where, the game will mark Bazelak’s second college start. He was Barry Odom’s choice in last year’s finale at Arkansas but didn’t last the first half before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He recovered in time to compete with Robinson for the starting duties this fall, came off the bench for a couple series in the opener against Alabama then took over for good in the second quarter in a 35-12 loss at Tennessee Saturday.

The day after he suffered the injury — the same day Mizzou fired Odom — Bazelak said he convinced himself he would recover in time to compete for the starting job in 2020.

“I worked hard obviously with the ACL,” he said. “I put in a lot of time and effort into my rehab to get back for fall camp and the summer. A lot of time when everyone was at home in quarantine I was doing rehab in the training room.”

Bazelak ran a run-heavy wishbone offense in high school but flashed enough passing skills to earn recognition as the top-rated pocket passer in Ohio. That experience pays off now, he said, with some of the triple-option elements in Drinkwitz’s offense.