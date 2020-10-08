Bazelak's comeback from ACL injury leads to promotion

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There was a time when Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wanted Connor Bazelak to be his quarterback — at North Carolina State. In high school, Bazelak was a four-star recruit in Dayton, Ohio. Drinkwitz was the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator. He visited Bazelak at Archbishop Alter High School. Bazelak and his father Lenny took a trip to Raleigh, N.C., to check out North Carolina State as he narrowed his college choices.
“Obviously,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday, “Mizzou was just a better fit for him.”
Now he’s the better fit for Mizzou.
After a promising performance off the bench Saturday at Tennessee, Bazelak will take over as Drinkwitz’s quarterback this week, replacing Shawn Robinson in the starting lineup against No. 17 Louisiana State (1-1) on Saturday.
“Well, he got in and we moved the ball offensively,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “He moved the ball on third downs. He made good decisions in the pocket. There are some things that he missed and some things that he’s got to improve on, but I just felt like he handled the situation well and he gave us a chance. And we’re gonna stick with him.”
That’s not the only expected change for Saturday’s game. The looming threat of Hurricane Delta will move Saturday’s game from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia, for an 11 a.m. start, sources told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. The Southeastern Conference and the two schools are expected to formally announce the game’s new location Wednesday morning.
No matter when or where, the game will mark Bazelak’s second college start. He was Barry Odom’s choice in last year’s finale at Arkansas but didn’t last the first half before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He recovered in time to compete with Robinson for the starting duties this fall, came off the bench for a couple series in the opener against Alabama then took over for good in the second quarter in a 35-12 loss at Tennessee Saturday.
The day after he suffered the injury — the same day Mizzou fired Odom — Bazelak said he convinced himself he would recover in time to compete for the starting job in 2020.
“I worked hard obviously with the ACL,” he said. “I put in a lot of time and effort into my rehab to get back for fall camp and the summer. A lot of time when everyone was at home in quarantine I was doing rehab in the training room.”
Bazelak ran a run-heavy wishbone offense in high school but flashed enough passing skills to earn recognition as the top-rated pocket passer in Ohio. That experience pays off now, he said, with some of the triple-option elements in Drinkwitz’s offense.
In his most extensive college action, Bazelak showed off some unique poise against the Vols, especially when a mistimed shotgun snap from center Mike Maietti slipped past him in the pocket. When a Tennessee cornerback left his receiver to chase the loose ball, Bazelak calmly whipped a 28-yard completion to the same receiver, good for a first down.
Bazelak said Tuesday that a Tennessee defender was trying to throw off Maietti by clapping before the snap, simulating Bazelak’s clap to signal that he’s ready for the snap. That’s a defensive penalty under the NCAA rule for imitating the sound of the offensive starting signal. Bazelak even mentioned that to an official during the game.
“He’s very calm,” tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said. “In that sense of his game he reminds me of Drew (Lock) because he’s very calm in the pocket and doesn’t let things rattle him very easily.”
Through two games, Bazelak has been much more aggressive throwing the ball downfield and gives the Tigers a vertical passing threat that was missing with Robinson on the field. On Saturday, Bazelak completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards. Half of his eight incomplete passes were dropped. For the season he’s averaged 8.2 yards per attempt compared to 6.4 for Robinson. Bazelak has attempted far more passes beyond 10 yards, completing 7 of 17 for 162 yards, compared to Robinson, who’s attempted just 3 of 4 for 81 yards.
“Every throw we have has a component that has a deep ball on it,” Drinkwitz said. “As a quarterback that’s your choice to be a smart, disciplined decision-maker, and he’s made those decisions. It’s worked out for him sometimes. It hasn’t worked out for him on other times. I think he’s doing a really good job reading the defenses and being accurate with the football. He’s got to continue to do that. We’ve got a tough task this week obviously.”
Mizzou’s second-half rally came undone in the fourth quarter on Bazelak’s interception deep in Tennessee territory. On the play, a pass to Parker, Drinkwitz said a receiver didn’t run the correct route to hold a defender in the flat, allowing Tennessee safety Theo Jackson to pick off the pass.
“There was a lot of mistakes on that play,” he said, “but ultimately the quarterback’s the one with the ball in his hands.”
Where does Bazelak’s promotion leave Robinson? He’ll still be involved in the game plans, Drinkwitz said. Last week, Drinkwitz said he wanted two quarterbacks to gain game experience in case a COVID-19 outbreak impacts the depth at the position.
“Yes, there’s going to be plays for Shawn,” he said. “There’s going to be situations, but I’m not going to give everybody the competitive advantage and tell you how we’re going to use every player. He’s a quarterback on our football team. We’re excited about Shawn Rob. Just because we’re going with Connor doesn’t mean I have a negative connotation or he didn’t do what he was supposed to do. We’re just going with Connor.”
