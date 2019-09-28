Did you know we can deliver the latest breaking news to you as soon as we publish it?
One way to ensure you’re the first to know is to sign up for our News Alerts email newsletter. It’s a convenient way to get the latest Breaking News and other important news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Click here to sign-up now and check out the other newsletters we have to offer!
You can sign up or unsubscribe to our News Alerts email and other newsletters at any time. Change your settings by clicking the “Edit your e-mail newsletter subscriptions” link at the bottom of any newsletter.
If you’re not always checking your email, we have a couple of other ways to keep you informed as well.
You can choose to get up-to-the-minute notifications sent directly to your desktop by clicking the bell icon in the upper right-hand corner of our website and toggling the Breaking News and News Alerts topics on and off. When you toggle one on, a pop-up should appear that says our website wants to show notifications and you will need to click the “Allow” button to start receiving desktop notifications.
You can also get push notifications on the latest breaking news and news alerts sent directly to your phone through our app!
If you have already have the app installed, all you have to do to enable notifications is open it up, click on the three-lined menu button in the top left and then click the “Notifications” button that looks like a bell. From there, you can toggle Breaking News and News Alerts notifications on and off.
Don’t have our app yet? Download it here and then follow the instructions above!
As always, thank you for being a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.