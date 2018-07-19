ATLANTA — If Terry Beckner Jr.’s grades ever slipped in high school, his mother’s rule was clear and severe.
“If I didn’t have my education I couldn’t play ball,” Missouri’s senior defensive tackle said. “They go hand in hand. You can’t just play football and not have grades.”
Beckner knew better than to test his mother. C's were sometimes acceptable for Jermaya-White Beckner. But nothing worse.
“One D and I was over with (football),” Beckner said. “She wasn’t playing with that. My mom, my grandma, my daddy. Everyone in my family was on me for that.”
With that rule in mind, Beckner decided against leaving Mizzou a year early to enter the NFL draft, a pivotal decision for a defense that needs established playmakers, especially a 290-pound elite athlete in the best shape of his college career.
Sure, every draft prospect who stays in school cites his education as a factor in his decision, but Beckner genuinely enjoys the college atmosphere, his teammates and coaches, so much that he didn’t bother requesting his draft projection from the NFL’s Draft Advisory Council. After coming off his first complete season — he missed all or parts of nine games his freshman and sophomore years after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in each knee — Beckner isn’t consumed with playing in the NFL. For now.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said Wednesday at SEC Media Days, where he brought Beckner, quarterback Drew Lock and linebacker Terez Hall, “because he realizes if he does what he’s training to do then he’ll have an opportunity to go (to the NFL). But he’s not in any hurry to rush into it.”
Plus, the former five-star recruit from East St. Louis is serious about finishing what he started: He’s on pace to graduate with a general studies degree in December, just three and a half years after he arrived on campus.
That’s not all that drives the All-SEC candidate.
“There are some things for Terry that are deeply dear to him on making sure this (year) goes the right way,” Odom said.
Like Heather Morris, who worked with Mizzou athletes as the director of the department’s Enhanced Learning Program. In March, Morris died from breast cancer. She worked closely with many athletes, grew close to some more than others, especially Beckner.
When she died March 14, Beckner had already announced he was returning for his senior season, but his short time left on campus took on a new purpose.
In a quiet moment Wednesday in a suite at Atlanta’s Omni Hotel, Beckner paused and choked back tears when asked about Morris and her impact. Once he recaptured his voice, the usually soft-spoken lineman talked more than he did all day.
“Miss Heather was just a really great mentor for me, just always had something positive to say, always said something to cheer me up,” he said. “When I’d go through ups and downs she was always there for me. She was a mother for me away from home. She always checked on me, a great person to be around. She influenced me a lot.”
In the months since Heather died, several MU athletes have regularly kept in touch with her husband, former Mizzou offensive lineman Mike Morris, including Beckner.
His degree was important to Heather.
“That’s one thing she really wanted (me to earn),” Beckner said, “and I said I’d make sure I’d do that.”
On the field, Beckner is positioned to have his best season. For the first time since coming to Mizzou, he’s fully participated in every winter conditioning drill, spring practice and summer workout, with his surgically repaired knees completely healed. At a toned 290 pounds, he’s shed 6 percent of his body fat this summer, checking in at 24 percent as the Tigers prepare for next month’s preseason camp.
“We were watching film of the Mississippi State game our freshman year and he looked chubby as (bleep),” Hall said. “Now look at him. He’s got abs. He’s in the locker room flexing like he’s Superman.”
“I haven’t felt this great since high school,” Beckner said. “That’s a great sign for me going into the season. I can actually give it my all and not worry about fighting myself to get in shape by midseason. I’ll be in shape before the season starts, and it’ll pay dividends.”
Beckner still managed a strong junior season with seven sacks, third-most among SEC defensive tackles and second all-time for a Mizzou D-tackle. Can he reach 10 sacks this year? Can he earn All-American honors? Push himself into the first round of next year’s NFL draft?
Beckner said he hasn’t plotted any individual goals for his senior season. He’s only concerned with lifting Mizzou’s program. He’s grown close to Lock, who also passed on the draft for another college season, and they’ve talked about securing their legacy with more wins, not stats.
“That’s my brother right there,” Beckner said, motioning toward Lock. “When we first came in (our relationship) wasn’t forced. We instantly clicked. We’ve been clicking ever since and we’ll be like that for a lifetime.”
Along the way, Beckner has surprised teammates and coaches with a more vocal presence, a more focused approach in all parts of his life.
“Terry’s personality, his temperament, everything has progressed into more of an adult since he’s been here,” said Lock, who bonded with Beckner during a recent weekend stay at the Lake of the Ozarks along with a smattering of Mizzou athletes, including basketball players Sophie Cunningham, Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist. “Terry’s one of the better teammates we have, definitely a leader. I can’t speak enough for how he’s progressed. He’s definitely become a man.”
A man on more than one mission this fall.
