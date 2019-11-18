Mired in a three-game losing streak and, more significantly, stuck in a scoring rut where the team hasn't scored more than three non-empty net goals in a regulation game in three weeks, St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube gave his offense a shake on Monday.
Berube changed all four of his lines, and there were unorthodox moves all around: Tyler Bozak, almost exclusively a center in his NHL career, is moving to the wing; Robert Thomas, naturally a center but mostly a wing in his brief NHL career, is going to the middle; and the fourth line, the one redeeming unit on the offense, was broken up, with Klim Kostin moving in and Oskar Sundqvist joining the third line.
"Generate some five-on-five scoring," Berube said. "It's been down and we've got to generate more. Just trying to move a few guys around and see if we can get something going."
It's not for lack of shots. The Blues had a season-high 38 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Anaheim.
"We go over chances all the time, and we're doing a good job of getting lots of chances," Berube said, "but I think we have to execute better on a lot of our Grade A chances. We can hit the net more, bear down a little bit more in those areas. It sounds like a little thing but it becomes a big thing. The chances are there and we have to do a better job of hitting the net and executing a little bit better there.
"It's not about shot attempts. You've got to shoot the puck, and we all get that, but the quality of the shots is the most important thing."
The Blues lines looked like this on Monday:
Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak
Blais-O'Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist
MacEachern-Barbashev-Kostin
The top line features the team's three players from Saskatchewan. Bozak sees occasional duty late in the game on the wing when Berube has shortened his bench and plugged Bozak in as a wing on either of the top two lines, but that generally only amounts to a couple shifts per game.
"I think (I'm) trying to see if Bozak can have some chemistry with those guys," Berube said. "I know when I've moved Bozak late in games a lot of times on different lines, and he's been with those guys, and they've been good. I haven't put them together for a whole game yet. So I'd like to see if something can happen there.
"Sunny I used last year at different times on lines and different areas, he's a guy that can go up and down your lineup and do different things. I wanted to get Robert Thomas in the middle of the ice for a game, more than one game hopefully here. He's a great player that his skating and his open-ice puck play is really good. Hopefully, maybe he can get something going there."
Kostin, it should be noted, was called up in large part because the team wanted a spare forward on hand while its San Antonio farm team was playing in Winnipeg. The Rampage are in Chicago now for a game on Tuesday, so travel concerns are no longer an issue. Kostin is here now because the team wants to see him play.
Tryout candidates Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn are still with the team. This is day 8 for McGinn, day 7 for Brouwer. The Blues have 10 days to make a decision on whether or not to sign them.
The defensive pairings were:
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
