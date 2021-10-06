Berube zeroing in on lines as preseason winds down

DALLAS — From the opening day of camp, St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube has had Robert Thomas centering a line flanked by newcomer Brandon Saad and Vladimir Tarasenko.
With the preseason winding down, he’s seen nothing to change his feeling that the trio will be good together in the regular season.
“They’ve looked pretty good to me,” Berube said. “I think that they have some good chemistry there.
“With the way the line’s set up, Vladi’s scoring goals and shooting. And Thomas (is) making plays. And Saad is a big guy with good speed. Gets on pucks, goes to the net. Does that grunt work that’s needed.”
Berube took the line out for another spin in Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. At various times, Tarasenko and Thomas had good chances, but it never materialized in the form of a goal for that line in a 3-1 loss for St. Louis.
Tuesday’s lineup was loaded with veterans, the closest thing the Blues have had to a full dress rehearsal. The Stars also had most of their main men on the ice. The game resembled so many in recent years between these two Central Division rivals — tight-checking and defensive-minded.
“There’s not a lot of room out there when you play ‘em,” Berube said. “They’re gonna be on you and they compete hard. . . . You gotta fight for your space when you play ‘em for sure.”
Get used to more of the same. After a one-year separation due to COVID-related realignment, the teams are back in the Central and face each other four times from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9.
“Every time we play them, it seems to be this way,” Brayden Schenn said. “Obviously, we gotta keep building and keep working. Hit some posts, had some chances. We didn’t take care of the puck at times as well as we needed to. But at the end of the day Binner made a lot of saves for us.”
For the first time this preseason, Jordan Binnington played the entire game and as has been the case throughout exhibition play was sharp. He stopped 26 of 28 shots Tuesday, and made highlight saves against Jamie Benn in the first period, and Tyler Seguin and Tanner Kero in the second — among others.
(The Stars’ third goal was an empty-netter by Benn with 1 minute 43 seconds to play.)
“I thought he had an excellent game,” Berube said of Binnington. “He did a lot of good things. Made some big saves. Played the puck well. He looks into it.”
So Binnington looks dialed in. Up front, Berube is trying to dial in on his top lines with the Oct. 16 regular-season opener at Colorado fast approaching.
Obviously, Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron will be together again this season. Why mess with a good thing?
Jordan Kyrou has been with those two for much of the preseason, and that could be the case when the regular season starts. But Berube wanted to take a look at Kyrou on the Brayden Schenn-Pavel Buchnevich line Tuesday, so he had rookie Jake Neighbours with O’Reilly and Perron.
“Obviously finding chemistry with linemates is a big thing,” Schenn said. “Playing with ‘Buch’ a lot. Kinda been shuffling a little bit on the left wing. I think everyone in general has to find that chemistry a little bit, 5-on-5. That’s just gonna come with reps and practicing together and playing together.
Ivan Barbashev, one of the few Blues regulars not playing Tuesday, was on the Schenn-Buchnevich line Oct. 1 in Chicago, and was impressive. In the only other game for Schenn-Buchnevich, Sept. 27 against Dallas, Neigbours was on their line.
Lines notwithstanding, the Blues had chances to take the lead on the power play on a couple of occasions Tuesday, but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities. Most notable was 3:42 of uninterrupted power play that included 18 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage in what was a scoreless game.
Thomas clanged one of the post during that stretch despite having a wide-open net in front of him.
(Later in the period, Perron did the same thing at even strength, and from nearly the same exact spot.)
Just 59 seconds into the final period, the Blues went on the power play again in what was then a 1-1 game. They had all kinds of good looks, but few shots. They were guilty of over-passing — to the extreme — and the Stars killed the penalty.
Call it opportunity lost. Or squandered.
“I think generally we didn’t shoot enough the whole game,” Berube said. “There was a bunch of times we could’ve put pucks to the net — we didn’t. I think a little bit too cute tonight. Overpassing, yeah, for sure.”
“We have to be a lot better,” Schenn said. “(Get) the second and third chances. And maybe jumping into holes for one another and creating chances that way.”
As it was, the Blues’ only goal came from an unlikely source, defender Niko Mikkola. In the midst of a net-front scramble, Dakota Joshua fed Mikkola, who came flying into open space in the slot to tie the game 1-1 in the second period.
Mikkola, who has only one goal in 35 NHL regular-season games, would like to contribute more offense.
“Yeah, of course. ... I try to do that,” he said. “But defense first. And that’s my thing.”
On a night when the Blues played pretty tight defense, Mikkola got caught up ice in the third period, the result being a 2-on-1 rush for Dallas and the game-winning goal by longtime Detroit Red Wing Luke Glendening.