Berube zeroing in on lines as preseason winds down

Get used to more of the same. After a one-year separation due to COVID-related realignment, the teams are back in the Central and face each other four times from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9.

“Every time we play them, it seems to be this way,” Brayden Schenn said. “Obviously, we gotta keep building and keep working. Hit some posts, had some chances. We didn’t take care of the puck at times as well as we needed to. But at the end of the day Binner made a lot of saves for us.”

For the first time this preseason, Jordan Binnington played the entire game and as has been the case throughout exhibition play was sharp. He stopped 26 of 28 shots Tuesday, and made highlight saves against Jamie Benn in the first period, and Tyler Seguin and Tanner Kero in the second — among others.

(The Stars’ third goal was an empty-netter by Benn with 1 minute 43 seconds to play.)

“I thought he had an excellent game,” Berube said of Binnington. “He did a lot of good things. Made some big saves. Played the puck well. He looks into it.”

So Binnington looks dialed in. Up front, Berube is trying to dial in on his top lines with the Oct. 16 regular-season opener at Colorado fast approaching.