Javon Bess contributed what has become his usual offense and defense, matching his career-high of 24 points and taking over down the stretch to lead St. Louis University to a 60-53 win over Rhode Island on Sunday.
The senior guard scored nine of SLU’s last 10 points and 16 in the second half, helping the Billikens overcome a six-point deficit in the Atlantic 10 opener for both teams.
SLU (10-4, 1-0) shot poorly in every aspect, including making 11 of 23 free throws, but held the Rams to 34.6 percent and forcing 17 turnovers, which the Billikens turned into 18 points.
Bess, Tramaine Isabelle Jr. and Hasahn French combined to score 47 points and make 18 of 37 shots. The rest of the Billikens scored 13 and made three of 18 shots.
French had 10 points and 11 rebounds and added three blocked shots and three steals without committing a turnover.
“You’re talking about two teams that are very similar. We both hang our hat on defense and rebounding,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “We came out after halftime and I thought played well offensively right off the bat and played really good defense. More than good enough. Really strong defense.”
Rhode Island (7-6, 0-1) had taken a 43-37 lead with 12 minutes left when Bess jumpstarted the Billikens with a 3-pointer, one of his four for the game. His steal and layup minutes later gave SLU a 44-43 lead.
One of the biggest plays of the game came when freshman KC Hankton made a 3-pointer – his only field goal of the game – while being fouled. After adding the free throw, the Billikens led 50-45 and never gave up the lead again.
The Rams were without third-leading scorer Fatts Russell. And Bess made things difficult for leading scorer Jeff Dowtin the entire game. Dowtin entered the game averaging 16.7 points and shooting 49 percent but finished with 11 on 2-for-10 shooting.
SLU started the game playing a fast tempo and hitting shots. The Billikens made five of their first seven and raced to an 11-4 lead at the first media timeout. Rhode Island switched to a zone and SLU struggled to adjust until the second half.
