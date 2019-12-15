The winners of the Daily Journal's Best Buck Contest will be announced this week. Voting for the contest ended Friday. 

Letters to Santa submitted by children in the Parkland will run in the Daily Journal Wednesday through Friday print editions. I've read a couple and they are pretty interesting ... as always. We run them as they submitted them with their own cute, but sometimes mysterious, take on spelling. Thank you to the parents, grandparents and teachers who submitted the letters for the children. 

Our Daily Journal office will be closed the afternoon of Dec. 24. We will also be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. We do not publish on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. 

We wish all of you a safe and happy holiday. Thank you for your dedication to local news. 

