Eighteen cats at the Farmington Pound and 10 cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Kitten is about 8 weeks old.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old and friendly.

Male cat is about 9 months old. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is about 6-9 months old. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly.

Cat is about 6-9 months old and seems friendly. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Female cat is about 2 years old and may be pregnant. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Cat is about 6-9 months and seems friendly. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is around a year old and scared in animal control. It was surrendered by its owner, so no stray hold.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old.

Female cat is about 3-4 months old.

Female cat is 4-5 months old.

Male young adult cat is injured or blind in left eye.

Two cats that are 4-5 months old.

Female cat is about 3 months old. She was found under a car hood at Burger King.

A black cat and a long-haired tabby are 6 months old.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female cat is 8 weeks old, friendly and available now.

Female cat is 8 weeks old, friendly and available now.

Male cat is 9-12 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 4 to 6 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 3 to 4 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 10-12 weeks old. She will be available for adoption on Sept. 9.

Male cat is 10 to 12 weeks old and friendly. He will be available for adoption on Sept. 9

Female tabby cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly She will be available for adoption on Sept. 9.

Female cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly. She will be available for adoption on Sept. 9.

Female momma cat is friendly and available for adoption on Sept. 9.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

