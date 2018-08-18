** Editor's note - This locally-generated weekly column focuses on pets.
I was raised rescuing animals. My mom helped start the first animal shelter in our area. It was sickening to see some of the abused and neglected animals that came through.
Mom could see a starved dog on a chain, and knock on the door and ask if she could HAVE the dog. She would learn the story of why it was thin- maybe it had been sick for a long time, and the owner couldn’t afford vet care, maybe the dog had grown large and was a nuisance to the owner. Sometimes she found that the family had moved away and left the dog chained in the yard.
Either way, my mom stopped her car, and found out! Why have we as animal lovers become so complacent? Why do we drive by a dog or cat, clearly in need, and turned a blind eye?
There is a huge lack of education about domesticated animals in our county. We feel sorry for the cute puppies being given away at WalMart parking lot, and when bringing one home, we aren’t thinking how much proper vetting and quality food will cost.
We don’t think ahead about how large the puppy will get, or if we might be moving soon and not be able to take it with us. We don’t realize how expensive spaying and neutering will cost, sometimes putting it off and allowing the cycle of unwanted pets to populate our shelters.
Other people demand purebred animals, encouraging breeders and puppy mills instead of choosing an animal in need of a home. They don’t realize that mixed breed animals are much less prone to breed specific medical conditions, are often smarter and healthier and live longer than full blooded animals.
Where have we failed at educating ourselves and our neighbors?
There is still a culture of those who dump animals. Do they know that domesticated animals hardly ever survive in the wild when dumped?
Scavenging for food, finding adequate water and shelter is a skill that must be successfully taught by their mother in the wild if they are to survive starvation and the elements. Once a domesticated animal associates humans as the “bowl giver”, the chances of survival on their own are slim to none.
Then there’s the intentional animal abusers in our county. Mentally ill, or angry people who target animals to express their control. We have dog fighters, dog flippers and people who steal dogs for rewards. Why are we tolerating this? Many of us write about what is going on in local Facebook groups, but we never do anything about stopping it.
These cases should be prosecuted, but the police need us to be their eyes and ears. The animals in our county need us to be assertive. We need tougher laws, and we need help enforcing them. We as St. Francois County citizens need to help make these changes.
There are many dog pounds in our county, we also have several rescues, and one main adoption center. None are truly networked. All are strictly funded through donations and volunteers. Why?
It’s time to make changes, St Francois county. I’m curious to know how many people in our county are interested in making changes to improve the treatment of animals. I invite you to contact me at Debbie.rotert@gmail.com, or find me on Facebook and message me through messenger. I’d love to hear from you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.