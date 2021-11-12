Billikens dominate Eastern Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Gauging the potential of the St. Louis University offense through two games was a tough proposition after the Billikens averaged 111.5 points against Central Arkansas and Harris-Stowe.
The Billikens didn’t necessarily need to prove they could score in bunches without Javonte Perkins, but the points came easily with a big emphasis on fast breaks and dominant inside play.
SLU continued to prove it has plenty of weapons and used a big run in the first half to post a 86-44 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.
Coach Travis Ford was again able to rest his starters much of the second half after Gibson Jimerson led the way for the third consecutive game with 18 points despite struggling with his 3-pointer.
After sitting much of the first half with foul trouble, Marten Linssen went to work in the second and SLU fed him in the middle as often as possible. He scored 13 of the team’s first 15 points as the lead grew to 44 points and got to 15 before earning a rest.
Francis Okoro was a force inside from the beginning and controlled the boards to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. SLU finished with a 49-25 rebounding advantage with 16 offensive rebounds.
The Billikens emerged from their season-opening three-game homestand averaging 103 points and a 50-point margin of victory. Now, they’ll start preparing for their first test of the season Tuesday at No. 12 Memphis.
SLU started at a bit slower pace to open the game but nonetheless took a 12-2 lead. They were able to get to the free-throw line with regularity as Ford has preached and made 12 of 13 in the first half to take a 34-point lead into the break.
Jimerson showed his growing array of scoring methods by looking for and making mid-range jumpers, completing fast breaks and capping the half with his first 3-pointer for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.
The Billikens put their foot on the gas to finish the half with a 24-2 run that took six minutes. Jimerson started things with a runner before Collins took over the game.
He connected with Terrence Hargrove Jr. for an alley-oop, hit a 3-pointer and followed with two free throws and then a layup as the lead began to grow.
The Panthers shot 20% in the first half and had nine turnovers. They didn’t record an assist, and were no contest on the boards as the Billikens built a 28-10 advantage.