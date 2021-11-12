Billikens dominate Eastern Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Gauging the potential of the St. Louis University offense through two games was a tough proposition after the Billikens averaged 111.5 points against Central Arkansas and Harris-Stowe.

The Billikens didn’t necessarily need to prove they could score in bunches without Javonte Perkins, but the points came easily with a big emphasis on fast breaks and dominant inside play.

SLU continued to prove it has plenty of weapons and used a big run in the first half to post a 86-44 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Coach Travis Ford was again able to rest his starters much of the second half after Gibson Jimerson led the way for the third consecutive game with 18 points despite struggling with his 3-pointer.

After sitting much of the first half with foul trouble, Marten Linssen went to work in the second and SLU fed him in the middle as often as possible. He scored 13 of the team’s first 15 points as the lead grew to 44 points and got to 15 before earning a rest.

Francis Okoro was a force inside from the beginning and controlled the boards to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. SLU finished with a 49-25 rebounding advantage with 16 offensive rebounds.