Billikens struggle in loss at La Salle

Thatch was SLU’s most effective player, with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Bell was strong with eight points and five rebounds in his most extended playing time since November.

“We’re not in a flow right now as a team, so we have to come together and talk about it and figure out what we need to fix it and start winning games,” Thatch said. “Practice is going great. I feel we’re 100% locked in at practice, so that’s not it for sure.”

The game was similar to SLU’s loss to Dayton last week. La Salle shot well behind the arc and made eight 3-pointers. The Billikens outrebounded the Explorers (8-10, 5-6) by two but that was after building a huge early advantage on the boards against a team that does not rebound well.

And the offense was sluggish. The Billikens only surpassed 70 points with a late frantic surge after they fell behind by 11.

SLU entered the game among the best shooting teams in the country but made only 40% of its shots, including four of 19 3-point attempts.

“I need to push the right buttons,” Ford said. “I have to do a better job of putting these guys in a better position. Now we’re just going through the motions while playing hard. We’re just not making enough winning plays and an enormous amount of mistakes.”