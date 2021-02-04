Billikens struggle in loss at La Salle

Scrambling to make up an eight-point deficit against La Salle, St. Louis University set up its half-court offense with under five minutes remaining Wednesday night and had another possession go awry.
As guard Demarius Jacobs cut from the corner along the baseline, forward Hasahn French was caught off guard near the free throw line and sailed a pass toward the spot Jacobs had occupied and the ball went out of bounds.
The play was not crucial in La Salle’s 82-75 win over the Billikens in Philadelphia, but symbolic of the funk that SLU has encountered in the only two games it has played in the last 42 days.
“We just have to find our edge and rhythm again on the offensive end,” coach Travis Ford said. “We’re not passing the ball the way we used to and obviously not shooting where we were. Finding the open man has gone the other direction, and we normally don’t turn the ball over. A lot of things we said on the scouting report the last few days, we just ignored them.”
Picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10 Conference, SLU is in a predicament as it tries to shake the post-COVID funk. The Billikens (7-3 overall, 0-2 in the A-10) have lost much of the shimmer they had during nonconference play.
None of the starters ever found a consistency, leaving the bench, led by Fred Thatch Jr. and Jimmy Bell Jr., to keep the game interesting.
Thatch was SLU’s most effective player, with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Bell was strong with eight points and five rebounds in his most extended playing time since November.
“We’re not in a flow right now as a team, so we have to come together and talk about it and figure out what we need to fix it and start winning games,” Thatch said. “Practice is going great. I feel we’re 100% locked in at practice, so that’s not it for sure.”
The game was similar to SLU’s loss to Dayton last week. La Salle shot well behind the arc and made eight 3-pointers. The Billikens outrebounded the Explorers (8-10, 5-6) by two but that was after building a huge early advantage on the boards against a team that does not rebound well.
And the offense was sluggish. The Billikens only surpassed 70 points with a late frantic surge after they fell behind by 11.
SLU entered the game among the best shooting teams in the country but made only 40% of its shots, including four of 19 3-point attempts.
“I need to push the right buttons,” Ford said. “I have to do a better job of putting these guys in a better position. Now we’re just going through the motions while playing hard. We’re just not making enough winning plays and an enormous amount of mistakes.”
SLU had a lot of energy early and jumped to a 17-9 lead after Jacobs scored on three consecutive runouts. But La Salle finished the first half with the last eight points for a 36-32 lead.
The Billikens scraped back into the game to take a 51-50 lead, but the Explorers followed with a flurry of 3-pointers that staggered SLU. Four consecutive 3s built the lead to 62-54 and the Billikens never made another serious push.
La Salle does not have a player who averages more than 10 points a game, but had five score in double figures — led by David Beatty’s career-high 22 points.
Ford used some different player combinations than usual, partly by design and partly out of necessity when French got into early foul trouble. French finished with two points and two rebounds and fouled out.
Walk-on Phillip Russell was used for two stretches in the first half. Bell received the majority of playing time in French’s place, logging 15 minutes.
“I come prepared for every game and today was the day coach called my number,” Bell said. “I was ready and did my role and tried to do the best I could.”
But the effectiveness of the bench couldn’t make up for sub-par games by the starters as Javonte Perkins made four of 15 shots, Jordan Goodwin fell short of his usual double-double and Yuri Collins had two assists.