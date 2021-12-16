Binnington back, but Berube may go with Lindgren

No. 50, you know, the guy who doesn’t get nervous, was back on the ice Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center. It was the first full practice with the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ squad for goalie Jordan Binnington since coming off the COVID list.

“I feel good,” Binnington said after practice. “I’d say (practice) went pretty well. It was fun to be back out there with the guys for sure and just having that pace. But I feel good and I'm excited to be back.”

Binnington said he feels good to go Friday, when the Blues return to action with a 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise Center against the Dallas Stars.

Even so, coach Craig Berube said he may go with Charlie Lindgren once again in the nets Friday.

“It’s possible,” Berube said.

As for Binnington’s status, Berube added: “Obviously I think he still needs a little more time. But I have not talked to him since practice (ended), so I’ll do that. But he’s out there and he worked hard. I thought he looked OK.”

The Blues had their largest contingent in weeks out on the ice Thursday – 24 players, which included forwards David Perron, James Neal and Klim Kostin. Those three are all on long-term injured reserve but have been skating recently, and all are less than a week from being eligible to return to the active roster from LTIR.

But Neal, who has an upper-body injury, was unable to finish practice Thursday, apparently suffering a setback.

“He tweaked it again so he left,” Berube said. “But Perron and Kostin finished practice and they seem OK.”

In fact, Perron and Kostin both took part in 3-on-3 battle drills meaning they have been cleared for contact.

Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich returned to the ice after missing Tuesday’s game in Dallas because of illness (non-COVID related), which gave the Blues seven D-men in practice. Perron and Kostin rotated in with Perunovich to form a fourth defensive paring.

When jokingly asked if Perron might have a future on the blueline, Berube smiled and played along.

“He wasn’t bad there today. . . .We’ll see,” Berube said. “We’d probably have to be a lot of guys down before he’d get that opportunity.”

Even with what seemed like a lot of bodies on the ice, the Blues were still minus several injured players. Ville Husso, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, and Jake Walman all did not practice.

As for Binnington, his official removal from the COVID list Wednesday marks the first time since Nov. 29, or 2 ½ weeks ago, that the Blues have no one sidelined under COVID protocols. Since the team’s regular-season opener Oct. 16 at Colorado, the Blues have been COVID-free for only 21 days.

All told, nine Blues have been on the COVID list this season, missing a combined 54 games entering Friday’s contest. As for Binnington, he has missed seven games – a period in which Husso, Lindgren and Jon Gillies each started games in goal and the Blues went 4-1-2.

“It was kind of an interesting situation there,” Binnington said. “I think the boys have done a great job. We've been getting points and wins. It's been good to see. It's been really good hockey to watch. We've been aggressive - top down - and the guys getting called up and getting chances have more ice time and are really stepping up.

“We're playing aggressive and we're tough to play against. I think it made it easier that we were kind of winning games rather than losing when you can't be in there.”

Binnington said he experienced some symptoms during the early part of his time on the COVID list.

“Mostly kind of like a sinus head cold I would say,” he said. “Lasted for a couple days but nothing crazy and then I had a lot of days where it was a lot of just kind of waiting to be free.

“I played a lot of pool. I got a pool table (last summer) so I played a lot of that. Some reading, got the guitar out, didn't really learn anything with it. I was kind of just walking around the house trying to find stuff to do. I made some phone calls, got the life organized, whatever was going on that day.”

But now he’s free – free to play goalie again. He was 8-5-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .912 save percentage prior to his down time.

Binnington said he worked on his hand-eye coordination at home, obviously a key component for a goalie. He has a stationary bike and weights, and put them to good use.

“Like I said, I felt pretty good for the latter half of the days (on the COVID list),” he said. “I was pushing myself. Obviously we're in mid-season here. It's a high pace and every game is big. I'm doing what I can to be ready when I get in there.”

But it’s impossible to simulate taking NHL-caliber shots unless you’re at the rink – facing NHL-caliber shots. So it may take another practice or two before Binnington returns. Following Friday’s game, the Blues don’t play again until Sunday in Winnipeg – the start of a three-game trek in Canada.

“I think the goalie situation coming off COVID is different than players up front or on the back end,” Berube said. “So I think it’s important that Binner gets a couple practices in.”

So it could be Lindgren, who has been surprisingly good, against the Stars. No, make that astoundingly good in his four games in goal. He’s 4-0-0 in that stretch with a 1.29 goals-against and .956 save percentage.

“He's been getting better every game and kept us in those games,” Oskar Sundqvist said. “He's been phenomenal for us. He needs to keep doing what he's doing. It's been great to see.”

