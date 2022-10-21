Binnington developing correlation between his swagger, performance

EDMONTON, Alberta — Sure, it’s just two games, but there’s something different about Jordan Binnington at the start of this 2022-23 season. At least Brayden Schenn has noticed it.

No, it’s not the fact that Binnington is wearing his hair a little longer this year.

“It’s confidence. He’s got a little swagger to him,” Schenn said following the St. Louis Blues’ 4-3 overtime win Wednesday over Seattle.

Gauging Binnington’s “swagger index” has become almost a cottage industry for those who are around the 29-year-old goalie with any degree of regularity. Usually, the more swagger displayed by Binnington, the better he plays.

However, this appears to be a more modest, understated version of Binnington swagger. A far cry from the “Do I look nervous?” bravado of the Stanley Cup run. Perhaps it’s a sign of maturity as Binnington enters his fifth season with the Blues.

“I feel calm,” Binnington said. “It doesn’t stop. You can’t think about that for a second. You have to keep working and keep your head down and keep building. It’s early. We’ve got to keep coming together as a team. We can be better.”

It would be difficult for Binnington to be better than he was Wednesday. The Kraken sent a lot of rubber his way with 68 overall shot attempts, including 35 on goal.

Making his first appearance at Climate Pledge Arena, Binnington made a couple of clutch saves midway through the opening period. First, he denied Matty Beniers‘ attempt to sneak in a goal from the near side. A few seconds later, he made a glove save on a point-blank shot from the slot by Brandon Tanev.

Of course, the best save of the night came early in the second period, when Carson Soucy leaned into a shot near the back edge of the right circle. Soucy was staring at about two-thirds of an empty net when he shot, but Binnington somehow slid over to his left to close the back door and make the save.

“I was on the ice for that one,” Schenn said after Wednesday’s contest. “I thought that one was in. But he’s quick, reading the play well. He’s determined this year. He only let two in tonight, obviously a little blooper that we had there (for the third goal). But those things are going to happen, and he bailed our team out.”

The third goal was a slow-motion “own” goal, when much to his dismay, Torey Krug inadvertently deflected an Adam Larsson shot from a distance that otherwise may have gone wide of the net.

There was more stress for Binnington in the third period, when the Kraken controlled the pace and the play, outshooting St. Louis 12-6. “We had to rely on our goaltender a lot tonight — he made a lot of big saves,” Schenn said. “Timely saves, big saves. If it wasn’t for him we probably don’t win the hockey game.”

Which is the kind of play you need from a $6 million-a-year goalie.

Binnington made another huge save on Ryan Donato‘s second-period breakaway, at least temporarily. Binnington saved the initial shot, sliding over legs first, but Donato stayed with the play and was able to jam in a second rebound.

“He was really good, made some really good saves,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s been solid for us right through training camp to now.”What happens in the preseason doesn’t always carry over to the regular season — that’s true in basically every professional team sport. But in the case of Binnington, it has been one continuous line of play from September into October.

Binnington looks focused, confident, and as he put it — calm. He gave up only two goals in eight periods of preseason play over four games, stopping 60 of 62 shots.

In his two starts this season, he has a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage — both numbers better than his career averages entering this season. And were it not for the fluke third goal in Seattle, he’d be below two goals allowed per game.

Given the way the Blues score goals, that’s a formula for success.

But beyond the swagger and the focus, Schenn has noticed something else that’s a little different about Binnington this season.

“I think everyone sees how hard he works,” Schenn said. “He’s determined this year. He’s doing stuff before (practice), he’s doing stuff after. He’s doing stuff off the ice.”

It’s not as if Binnington wasn’t determined last season or not putting in the work. Apparently, he’s just doing more of it this season.

“Ultimately the majority of guys have to do that to be at their best,” Schenn said. “He’s putting in the extra effort this year, and through two games, it’s showing.”

Whether this has staying power, and Binnington is able to avoid the midseason slump that has characterized each of his past three seasons in varying degrees, remains to be seen. But Berube and the Blues couldn’t ask for more so far.

There are more tests immediately down the road, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Saturday in Edmonton. And Winnipeg on Monday, a team that almost always gives the Blues trouble.

Sooner or later, the Blues will trot out backup Thomas Greiss for his first action of the season, probably Oct. 27 in Nashville. But that’s a topic for another day.