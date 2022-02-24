Binnington not worried about goalie rotation

So is Jordan Binnington back? And when will he be back in goal? And what does the St. Louis Blues’ goalie rotation look like going forward?

Some Blues fans may be obsessing with such questions following Binnington’s triumphant return Tuesday in Philadelphia, stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 St. Louis victory at Wells Fargo Center.

But Binnington isn’t.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead,” Binnington said after the game. “It’s a tough league, and it takes a lot of work. You can’t let your foot off the gas. You can’t just do enough to get by. You gotta do more.

“It’s tough when you don’t feel you’re doing your part for the team. It just feels good to contribute. I’m just excited to keep working one day at a time and build it back.”

The Blues’ next game is Friday against Buffalo, their only contest at Enterprise Center before hitting the road again for a four-game swing to Chicago, the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey.

The Blues have six back-to-backs over the final two months of the season, so they’ll need both goalies. But coach Craig Berube isn’t likely to hand Binnington the keys to the car based on just one game. He’ll probably want to see more. So the goalie situation involving Binnington and Ville Husso will continue to be one of the team’s top storylines as it heads down the stretch.

“Just take care of myself and it’ll play out how it plays out,” Binnington said. “Both great goalies, and I think as long as we keep winning that’s what our main focus is. And obviously just taking care of yourself, and pushing each other. You can’t predict the future.”

Happy trip

With the exception of the Montreal contest, specifically the last 8.7 seconds of regulation and then overtime, it was hard to quarrel with the team’s 3-0-1 record on the just-concluded trip.

“We played some real good hockey on this trip,” Berube said. “We let that one slip away in Montreal for sure, winning 2-1 with eight seconds to go to close it out. But overall very good hockey and coming away seven out of eight points, that’s a good trip.”

The Blues are now a more respectable 12-8-4 away from home for the season. Perhaps they’re regaining some of that road mojo from seasons past.

“I think as a group we wanted to bring some of our home mentality to the road,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “I think we’ve been able to do that. I think Toronto was a good showing for us and our checking.

“You can’t just not check against the Toronto Maple Leafs because they’re a high-octane offense. We have to check consistently against every team in this league, no matter who you’re playing. I think we’ve been coming to that realization. It’s nice to do it on the road here.”

The ‘Puzzle Piece’

Depending on the day or the game, fans and media have been going gaga over the exploits of Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas ... you name it.

But the Blues’ scoring leader since the start of the New Year remains a player who seems to fly under the radar — Brayden Schenn. Schenn scored his 15th goal of the season Tuesday in Philly, and has 18 points on 11 goals and seven assists since the calendar hit 2022.

He’s done so despite missing one game with injury (the tail end of his rib issues) and two games on the COVID list in January.

“We have lots of guys that are capable of putting up a lot of points,” Schenn said. “You just have to be a piece of the puzzle. We don’t need one guy to go out there and try and do it by himself, or be relied on to score two goals every night.

“We do it collectively. We do it as a group. And you need that, especially down the stretch and into the playoffs.”

