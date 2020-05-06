Binnington used his head to get started as goalie

“And then he kind of made his run and won the Cup (as a rookie) and had a great start to his career. It kind of opened my eyes on what it takes. You have to kind of dominate at the level below before you can move up, and make sure you’re as prepared as you can.”

Binnington spoke from what appeared to be the kitchen of his condo in St. Louis. A stove and a microwave in the background were pretty good hints. There was a vase of yellow flowers in the background as well, apropos of nothing except that it’s spring — a time when all three goalies should be in the playoffs trying to win another Stanley Cup.

Instead, with the NHL’s shelter-in-place still in effect, they remain in hockey limbo.

“Just kind of laying low here,” Binnington said. “It’s tough not getting outside much, but we’ll go for walks. Trying to pick up a new hobby with the guitar. It’s tough though, but it’s fun. Keeping me busy. Just doing what I can to kind of pass the time and come out with something to show for it.”

Binnington also has taken to juggling, which helps the hand-eye coordination. He has a Peloton exercise bicycle, although he concedes girlfriend Cristine Prosperi is putting it to more use.