Binnington used his head to get started as goalie

Marty Brodeur and Patrick Roy were the two favorite goalies of Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray growing up.
Braden Holtby says he was obsessed with goaltending from about age 4; his father was a goalie and he wanted to be like Dad.
Jordan Binnington’s path was a little different, and his parents have helped refresh his memory on the story, which began with him trying out for a youth team years ago.
“Apparently the coach took a shot; it hit me in the face and I didn’t really react,” Binnington said. “And the coach just skated over to my dad and said, ‘Hey, he’s on the team.’
“So I guess that’s how I got my first job.”
Binnington said the coach’s reaction “must have been: ‘This guy’s nuts. He’s gonna be our goalie.’”
It was, after all, an early indication of Binnington, you know, not being nervous.
It was one of the highlights of an NHL videoconference Monday featuring Binnington, Holtby and Murray — goalies who have combined to win the last four Stanley Cups. Murray won in 2016 and ’17 for the Penguins, Holtby in 2018 for the Capitals, and Binnington last season for the Blues.
Another highlight came when each goalie was asked to name the opposing player with the toughest shot to stop. Murray mentioned Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. Holtby said it was Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov. Both gave reasons why that was the case.
When it was Binnington’s turn to answer, he mentioned nobody. And then gave his reason why.
“I don’t think I’ve been in the league long enough to answer the question,” Binnington said. “I think I gotta get a little more experience. I can’t think of anyone right now.”
It was an honest answer and one that spoke to Binnington’s winding path to the NHL. Thanks to the coronavirus “pause” by the league, Binnington has yet to play a full NHL regular season. As another example, there are still about six NHL rinks where he has yet to play.
Holtby, 30, has been with the Capitals for 10 seasons and appeared in more than 500 regular-season and playoff games. At age 25, Murray is 10 months younger than Binnington, but had starred in the NHL for three seasons before Binnington started his first NHL game just 16 months ago.
“Sometimes it takes time,” Binnington said. “Everyone has different routes. For me, I remember Murray when you were in Wilkes and you were just putting up unlimited shutouts a year.”
(He was referring to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Penguins’ affiliate in the American Hockey League.)
“I remember you had like 12 (shutouts) one year,” Binnington continued, referring to Murray. “And I was in Chicago in the minors at the time and I was like: ‘Wow, this guy. I don’t understand how he’s doing it.’
“And then he kind of made his run and won the Cup (as a rookie) and had a great start to his career. It kind of opened my eyes on what it takes. You have to kind of dominate at the level below before you can move up, and make sure you’re as prepared as you can.”
Binnington spoke from what appeared to be the kitchen of his condo in St. Louis. A stove and a microwave in the background were pretty good hints. There was a vase of yellow flowers in the background as well, apropos of nothing except that it’s spring — a time when all three goalies should be in the playoffs trying to win another Stanley Cup.
Instead, with the NHL’s shelter-in-place still in effect, they remain in hockey limbo.
“Just kind of laying low here,” Binnington said. “It’s tough not getting outside much, but we’ll go for walks. Trying to pick up a new hobby with the guitar. It’s tough though, but it’s fun. Keeping me busy. Just doing what I can to kind of pass the time and come out with something to show for it.”
Binnington also has taken to juggling, which helps the hand-eye coordination. He has a Peloton exercise bicycle, although he concedes girlfriend Cristine Prosperi is putting it to more use.
“At first, I was working out a little bit, thinking it was gonna be a short-term thing,” he said, referring to a shutdown that began March 12. “And then after you kind of realize it’s gonna be a little bit longer, I took some time for myself and kind of gave the mind a little break, and then picked it back up. I just do what I can, you know?
“I think we’re all in the same boat. You’ve got to get creative with what you’re doing, and I think that we’ll have ample time to kind of turn it back up when need be.”
On a Blues podcast Tuesday hosted by Darren Pang, and featuring teammate Jake Allen (with a guest appearance by former Blues goalie Curtis Joseph), Binnington said he has been getting weekly video training sessions from goalie coach David Alexander as well as visual training instructions.
At least he doesn’t have to worry about anyone buzzing shots at his noggin as was the case with that youth hockey coach.
“I don’t really want to throw anyone under the bus,” Binnington said. “Everyone’s pretty professional at this level. I think they understand that head shots hurt a lot. So they do their best to stay away from it. But (Jacob) de la Rose has gotten me once or twice this year, so I’ll leave it at that.”
