The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library will be holding a Birdscaping class at 10 a.m., Feb. 9.

Marsha Gebhardt will be educating those in attendance about landscaping techniques that are beneficial to the birds.

Birdscaping creates a bird-friendly habitat that involves more than just plants.

The event will touch on additional ways to make birds feel at home.

Bring color, activity and bird songs into you life year round by gardening for the birds.

The event is free to the public and attendees of all ages are welcome.

