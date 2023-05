Justin and Katelyn Roark of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Baylen Andrew Roark, born April 25, 2023 at Mercy Jefferson. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Baylen was welcomed by sister Whitlee Roark. Grandparents are Tom and Heather Sikes and Lonney and Sherry Roark. Great-grandparents are Gary and Sue Tune and Verrnon and Thelma Sikes.