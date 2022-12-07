Bismarck Art Club hosts art fair Friday

The Bismarck High School Art Club is hosting a winter arts and crafts fair during the elementary school’s winter concert Friday.

The fair will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be located next to the gym.

Art teacher Maribel Ramirez-Bohenkamp said students are excited about the chance to show off artwork. This is the first year for the art fair.

“This is an opportunity for their handmade goods to be seen and purchased,” said Ramirez-Bohenkamp. “All of our artists have worked hard to create something for the fair.”

The event will feature artwork by both middle and high school students. Art available at the fair ranges from holiday cards, pet rocks, recycled crayons, yarn trees, stress balls, and other forms of artwork.

Prices of the artwork range from $1 to $5. All money raised will benefit the art club by purchasing materials, as well as paying for club activities.

If all goes well, Ramriez-Bohenkamp hopes to have a similar craft fair in the spring.

In 2021, the art department had 20 banner winners and this year had 19 from the Mineral Area Council of the Arts (MACOA) banner contest. In the 2021 Mineral Area College Art show, the department had seven students place, while at the MACOA art show earlier this April, the department had five students place.

The art department can be followed on Facebook under Bismarck Art Department.