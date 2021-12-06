Bismarck enjoys Christmas on Main Street Saturday

Bismarck's annual holiday celebration, Christmas on Main Street, returned Saturday evening. A large turnout enjoyed the parade and visited Santa at the Depot.

The event typically takes place the first Saturday of December, with neighbors sometimes roasting marshmallows around fires, taking pictures with Santa, and snacking on popcorn and candy canes. The Depot portion was canceled last year because of pandemic precautions. This year, festivities were held entirely outdoors.

The celebration began with a parade featuring colorful floats and decorated fire trucks leading crowds to the Depot on East Main Street. Hundreds gathered to take part in the tradition, sparking the town's Christmas spirit.

The parade left the high school at 5:30 p.m., traveling down Center Street toward East Main Street to make a left turn at Bismarck City Hall, ending up in front of the Depot at around 6 p.m.

Santa rode atop a fire engine and took his seat in the Depot area, ready to greet all the children and hear their Christmas wishes.

While waiting for a chance to visit Santa, families were snapping photos with the live nativity display. Children were gathered around the petting zoo and played among the holiday decorations along the sidewalks. Music from carolers singing popular Christmas tunes also filled the air during the small-town gathering.

City Mayor J.T. Shy and others kept fresh popcorn available as people lined up to grab a bag. The mayor later led trains of bucket cars filled with children around the blocks, pulling them on a four-wheeler.

Each child made their way up to Santa to read him their Christmas wish lists, and after old St. Nick was through hearing their holiday hopes, each was given a gift bag.

Depot Committee Chairperson Liz Bennett said more than 100 children visited Santa on Saturday evening.

"Santa Claus did a great job," said Bennett. "The kids were very happy to see him. We had 112 kids, and for Bismarck, I think that's pretty good."

Bennett said she was also pleased with the weather, as temperatures were not as cold as in previous years. Overall, she remarked, the return of the holiday event was a success.

"I thought it was a very pleasant evening, and people were happy to see their neighbors and talk to Santa Claus," she said.

