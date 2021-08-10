Bismarck student running to help others

Bismarck High School junior Janson King has been running this summer to prepare for the upcoming cross country season, but a trip to Kentucky gave her another motivation.
“I didn't realize I was preparing myself for something else,” she said. “God was kind of like, ‘hey, here you go. Here’s something new.’”
After going with her youth group at Bismarck First Baptist Church in late June to the Dessie Scott Children’s Home in Buckhorn, Kentucky, Janson felt like she needed to do more to help the low-functioning autistic boys at the home.
So on Saturday, she will run from Bismarck High School to Farmington High School in hopes of raising $5,000 for the boys and the home.
“The boys left a huge hole in my heart, feeling like I needed to do more,” she said. “And that's what led me to do this and because God's leading me to do it. They've really inspired me to work harder and do things for them because they deserve it. They're just the sweetest kids ever. They're awesome.”
She went on the trip expecting to be part of the construction crew, what she has done on past volunteer trips. But she ended up being a part of the group that led vacation Bible school and other activities for the boys while repairs where being done to their rooms.
“It was just interesting seeing a whole different change to what God was leading me to do,” she added. “I didn't expect it at all, but I ended up loving it.”
The route Janson will run will be about 18 and a half miles. She’s planning to run along Highway 32 and then run along one of the service roads to get into Farmington.
The two-time state meet qualifier has never run that far before, although she’s up to 17 miles in her training.
“It's been really good,” she said of her training so far. “Of course, I get tired, but I know what I'm doing it for and it’s a lot of motivation from that.”
The heat is a little bit of a concern for her, but she plans on starting about 5 a.m. She estimates it will her take her between four and five hours.
“But I think if God wants me to do it, he'll help me through it,” she added. “I'll be fine.”
And Janson won’t be doing it alone. She will have a support team. Cross country coach Todd Varhalla plans to drive his truck along the route with her to make sure she’s safe and has plenty of water. Her sister and most likely one of her parents plan to ride along, too. She has family and friends who plan to cheer her along at the start, the end, and points in between.
“Her mom and I are really proud,” said dad Jason King, who is also Bismarck’s superintendent. “(We’re) proud of the heart that she has and the compassion that she has for others and just really proud to see her out there doing good work for God.”
Janson said her church has also been supportive.
“My pastor allowed me to speak in front of the church and tell them what was going on,” she said. “Directly after that, I had a lot of people from the community come and talk to me.”
She estimates she has already raised $2,000. She has set out donation cans in Bismarck at the Roy’s Convenience stores, Mike’s Market, and Shy’s Feed and General Merchandise store.
Janson plans to surprise the Dessie Scott Home with the donation.
“If God's telling you to do something, you’ve just got to do it,” she said.
To help her reach her goal, community members can donate through the cans at the Bismarck stores or by getting into contact with Janson and her family.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.