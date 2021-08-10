Bismarck student running to help others

The route Janson will run will be about 18 and a half miles. She’s planning to run along Highway 32 and then run along one of the service roads to get into Farmington.

The two-time state meet qualifier has never run that far before, although she’s up to 17 miles in her training.

“It's been really good,” she said of her training so far. “Of course, I get tired, but I know what I'm doing it for and it’s a lot of motivation from that.”

The heat is a little bit of a concern for her, but she plans on starting about 5 a.m. She estimates it will her take her between four and five hours.

“But I think if God wants me to do it, he'll help me through it,” she added. “I'll be fine.”

And Janson won’t be doing it alone. She will have a support team. Cross country coach Todd Varhalla plans to drive his truck along the route with her to make sure she’s safe and has plenty of water. Her sister and most likely one of her parents plan to ride along, too. She has family and friends who plan to cheer her along at the start, the end, and points in between.