During the Bismarck Board of Education meeting last Thursday, the board recognized three students and heard from Elementary Principal Katie Martinez about the district assessment.

The first action of the night involved certifying the results from the general election held April 4. Board members Sally Colwell and Mark Hedrick retained their seats, while Michael Barton II is a new member to the board. Board President Matt Franklin retained his position as the board president, and Melinda Dugal was approved to be the board vice-president. Aaron Radford retained his position as secretary.

After the new board was introduced, the board recognized three students.

The Bismarck Elementary Student of the Month is third-grader Aubree Wolven, who was described by her teacher as a hard worker both in the classroom and as a role model for her classmates.

The Bismarck Middle/High School Student of the month is Abby Cash. Cash was one of the students who represented Bismarck in the All Conference Choir this year, and she was described as someone who was a hard worker and is kind and respectful.

Tanner Martinez was selected for the Student of the Month for May from UniTec. Tanner achieved a high mark on his end-of-course assessment last year in engineering. He was a part of the Urban Search and Rescue team that won at the state level last year and placed third nationally. Tanner was a member of the VEX Robotics Competition that ended up at Worlds last year, and will be going down to Atlanta for the national championship this year in a few weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvey introduced the 2023-2024 District Assessment Plan, a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) item. Principal Katie Martinez was on the task force and looked at what assessments from elementary through high school were given, including special education.

“The biggest task I think was just figuring out what all assessments we do give,” said Martinez.

Once the task force was able to figure out what assessments were given, Katie said, the members met to discuss what assessment should be continued and if any new assessments needed to be considered.

Katie said there were some assessments that she felt could be used in either the upper or lower levels of the elementary, rather than just focusing the assessment on a specific grade. An example she gave is an assessment called Dibbles, which is something currently only the lower elementary uses, but she feels as though it could be extended to the upper elementary.

“There’s a lot of details about the purpose of the assessment, who gets them, how we’re sharing the data when we’re reviewing it, and that’s the next biggest step was, what are we doing with the data,” explained Martinez. “That’s the most important step is after we give it, what are we doing with it?”

The district reviews assessments annually since new testing systems or skills are frequently released.

The board approved of the 2023-2024 District Assessment Plan.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract with Upward Smiles for their mobile services for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year.

• Heard about many upcoming, end-of-the year-events at both the elementary and high school level.

• Set the dates for summer school. Summer school starts May 22 and will last through June 15. The last day to register a student for summer school was Friday.