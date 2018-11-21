The Daily Journal is currently distributing it's annual Holiday Shopping edition complete with Black Friday ads.
The Thanksgiving edition and special shopping package of ads are available at the Park Hills and Farmington offices of the Daily Journal now until 5 p.m. today.
Copies of the Thanksgiving edition will be popping up in newspaper boxes this afternoon, and carriers are currently delivering the special editions to subscribers as well.
Each year the Daily Journal distributes it's Thanksgiving edition on Thanksgiving eve in order for readers to get those Black Friday ads in their hands a bit earlier.
Stop by one of our offices or a rack this afternoon to get your copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.