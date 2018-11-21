Black Friday ads
Buy Now

The Daily Journal is currently distributing it's annual Holiday Shopping edition complete with Black Friday ads.

The Thanksgiving edition and special shopping package of ads are available at the Park Hills and Farmington offices of the Daily Journal now until 5 p.m. today. 

Copies of the Thanksgiving edition will be popping up in newspaper boxes this afternoon, and carriers are currently delivering the special editions to subscribers as well. 

Each year the Daily Journal distributes it's Thanksgiving edition on Thanksgiving eve in order for readers to get those Black Friday ads in their hands a bit earlier.

Stop by one of our offices or a rack this afternoon to get your copy.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
1
1
2
2

Tags

Load comments