Sammy Blais is back, and this time with more reason than ever to stay in the big leagues.
Blais, 22, received a one-game American Hockey League suspension Monday following his recall by the Blues. He doesn’t have to serve it until his next stint for San Antonio in the AHL.
So if he wants to stay ahead of the law, he needs to stay in the NHL.
“Yeah, never go back down,” Blais said, laughing. “It was just a bad hit and bad luck at the same time.”
Blais received the suspension for a high elbow to Chicago Wolves defenseman Erik Brannstrom during Saturday’s Rampage-Wolves contest.
“But the guy was small, and I hit him like in the head,” Blais said. “It’s my first suspension ever in pro (hockey).”
Brannstrom is 5-10; Blais is 6-2.
This is Blais’ third stint with the Blues this season. He had six stints last season. All of which has caused some to dub the road between San Antonio and St. Louis the Sammy Blais Expressway.
Blais always packs light when called up, because he never knows how long he’s staying.
“You bring a couple suits and a couple pair of boxers,” Blais said, perhaps providing more wardrobe information than necessary. “I bring a couple of (things), but I don’t bring all my clothes.”
Some players up from San Antonio stay in a hotel, but Blais stays with defenseman Vince Dunn.
“He’s my best buddy here, so it’s fun to be back with him,” Blais said.
Blais had an eight-game point streak for San Antonio snapped in that game against the Wolves on Saturday. He was a point-a-game player over his stints last season for the Rampage, and scored 26 goals two seasons ago for the Wolves, then the Blues’ AHL affiliate.
He has had strong preseasons the past two Septembers with the Blues but has yet to get his offensive game going during the NHL regular season. In 28 Blues games over this season and last, Blais has one goal and three assists.
“I liked Sammy early on in the season,” Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. “I thought he was an effective player. He was physical and on the forecheck working real hard. I thought that dropped off.
“For me, that’s his game. He gets up the ice, he can skate. He’s gotta be physical and when he gets the puck he can do good things with it. He’s got really good hands and can make plays. He’s got a good shot.”
In San Antonio, Blais played on the first or second line as well as the Rampage’s first power-play unit. So we’re talking in the neighborhood of 20 minutes of ice time per game. Not so, obviously, in St. Louis.
He had a mere 7 minutes, 7 seconds of action Tuesday against Dallas. But he did throw his weight around, with a team-high four hits.
“I think with me, it’s confidence maybe,” Blais said. “Down there (in San Antonio), I just play my game and maybe here I’m like more scared of making a mistake. For sure, the ice time is different here, but I’m happy to be here and every time I’m here I just want to stay here as long as I can.”
