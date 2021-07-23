Blues acquire forward Buchnevich from Rangers, send Blais to NY

Trader Doug Armstrong is at it again. Just a few hours before the NHL draft, the St. Louis Blues announced they have traded forward Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick in 2022 for New York Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich.
Buchnevich, 26, scored 20 goals with 48 assists last season in 48 games for the Rangers. He averaged 18 minutes 44 seconds of ice time and was plus-12. In 4 ½ NHL seasons, Buchnevich has scored 79 career goals, including a career-best 21 during the 2018-19 season.
He's a top six winger who can play both on the left and right sides, a sturdy player with good hands who scores most of his goals from close in.
He had a $3.25 million salary cap figure this past season, and currently is a restricted free agent (arbitration eligible).
"We agreed with Doug (that) we will have some talks after the draft weekend," Buchnevich's co-agent, Todd Diamond, told the Post-Dispatch.
"For Pavel, it's difficult. All he knows is the New York Rangers and has many close friends in that locker room. The Blues have a solid veteran core and I am sure will make him feel welcome when he gets into town."
Diamond added: "Trade talks have been going on for a few weeks but the reality of the draft and free agency/arbitration filings sped up the process. Doug is good at his job. He saw a rare opportunity and got it done."
A native of Cherepovets, Russia, Buchnevich was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 draft.
Blais, 25, had a career-high eight goals and 15 points for the Blues last season. In parts of four seasons with St. Louis, the former sixth-round draft pick had 17 goals in 119 games. The hard-hitting winger showed promise in both the 2019-20 season and this past season, but was slowed by injuries both seasons.
Blais is scheduled to make $1.5 million this season, and then becomes and arbitration eligible restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.
So with Buchnevich’s contract for this coming season unknown, the Blues currently are $18.8 million under the cap per PuckPedia.