Blues acquire forward Buchnevich from Rangers, send Blais to NY

Trader Doug Armstrong is at it again. Just a few hours before the NHL draft, the St. Louis Blues announced they have traded forward Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick in 2022 for New York Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich.

Buchnevich, 26, scored 20 goals with 48 assists last season in 48 games for the Rangers. He averaged 18 minutes 44 seconds of ice time and was plus-12. In 4 ½ NHL seasons, Buchnevich has scored 79 career goals, including a career-best 21 during the 2018-19 season.

He's a top six winger who can play both on the left and right sides, a sturdy player with good hands who scores most of his goals from close in.

He had a $3.25 million salary cap figure this past season, and currently is a restricted free agent (arbitration eligible).

"We agreed with Doug (that) we will have some talks after the draft weekend," Buchnevich's co-agent, Todd Diamond, told the Post-Dispatch.

"For Pavel, it's difficult. All he knows is the New York Rangers and has many close friends in that locker room. The Blues have a solid veteran core and I am sure will make him feel welcome when he gets into town."