Blues appear headed to Edmonton to resume season

If the St. Louis Blues successfully defend their Stanley Cup, it will be on Canadian soil. That’s only fitting for a team whose last regular-season roster included 17 players who were natives of Canada.
Although nothing is official, multiple reports Wednesday indicated that the NHL has decided on Edmonton and Toronto as its hub cities for its expected return to play in early August.
Only fitting then, that the news came out on Canada Day — the nation’s birthday.
Under the 24-team postseason format, the 12 Western Conference teams — the Blues included — are expected to play in Edmonton. The 12 Eastern Conference teams will gather in Toronto.
Both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the 24 participating teams, so they will be playing on their home rinks. But home-ice advantage will be negligible because there will be no fans in the stands. And the Oilers and Maple Leafs players won’t be allowed to stay at their homes.
Like everyone else they will be in the hub city “bubble” of practice rink, hotel and game venue set up as a protection against contracting COVID-19.
Las Vegas issues
All along, the league seemed intent on placing one hub city in Canada and another in the United States (namely Las Vegas). Blame the coronavirus for the league steering clear of the U.S. entirely, particularly because of a spike in cases in Las Vegas.
The league seemed enamored with the prospect of playing in Las Vegas from the start, because of the quality and quantity of hotel accommodations, and the proximity of those hotels to T-Mobile Arena and the Vegas Strip.
A great idea, to be sure, in just about any set of circumstances. Except a pandemic.
Over the past week, Nevada has reported its five highest-case totals for COVID-19, with most of those cases occurring in Clark County — where Las Vegas is located.
In the end, that was too risky for a league trying to finish its 2019-20 season after being shut down on March 12.
In unveiling the return to play plan May 26, Commissioner Gary Bettman indicated that the league would take its time choosing from among 10 candidate cities.
“We could pick one or two locations, but that might — if we made the decision today — not turn out to be as good a decision as one that we make three, four weeks from now because things are continuing to evolve in all of the places that we play,” he said at the time.
That proved to be a wise move with coronavirus cases spiking all over the United States over the last several weeks. Not so in Canada, were new cases are low — and even declining in many instances.
In what’s known as the Edmonton “zone,” there were a total of 482 positive cases in June, with two deaths and three people in intensive care units.
Besides selecting hub cities, the NHL’s attempt to resume hockey also hinges on health and safety protocols for Phase 3 (training camp) and Phase 4 (postseason play), and agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement.
There was enough progress there in a marathon negotiating session Tuesday night and into Wednesday that TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that a deal could be finalized over the next couple of days with separate ratification votes by the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL’s Board of Governors (representing the 31 teams) coming by the end of the weekend.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said he would withhold comment until there’s a done deal, adding that he has not received information yet on what might be in the deal.
Even with all the precautions the league is taking in its return to play plan, there’s concern among some players about the wisdom of playing hockey — period — during a pandemic.
Speaking with the perspective of a former player, recently retired Blues forward Chris Thorburn said: “Different guys are in different situations. Some guys have families, some guys have kids, or girlfriends. Some guys are single.
“So those single guys — they’re probably like: ‘Let’s go.’ It just depends on everyone’s certain situation as far as how you’re gonna decide on what to do.
“I’m just thankful that I’m not in that situation as far as making a move either way, because I don’t know which way I’d swing.”
Thorburn made those comments last week when Las Vegas still was considered a hub city frontrunner.
A good example of those different situations during a pandemic is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. His wife is expecting a child in August.
“We gotta be really careful,” Barbashev said.
Barbashev has been skating with Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo at Centene Community Ice Center since the Blues opened Phase 2 workouts June 22.
“At first it was just us three, and then more guys came in so there’s a bigger group right now,” Barbashev said.
Armstrong said Wednesday that two-thirds of the team is in St. Louis and the full squad is expected to be on hand by the middle of next week.
Money matters
Even with concerns over the pandemic, a greater concern among some players are financial matters pertaining to the new CBA. Foremost of which is the escrow issue. Escrow is the percentage of a player’s salary withheld each season to ensure that there’s a 50-50 split in revenue between the clubs and the players.
With league revenues plummeting without games during the pandemic, the fear among players is that the percentage of their salaries withheld in escrow next season would be huge. Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers, one of the league’s elite players, said a week ago that players “cannot report to camp” without an escrow agreement in place.
But the league and the players’ association apparently have worked their way through that issue and almost all others.
Among other reported features of return to play:
• The salary cap would remain flat, at $81.5 million a team, over the next two seasons.
• Players still concerned about COVID-19 have the option of not playing over the remainder of this season.
• NHL players will be allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics in 2022 and 2026, something the players have been pushing for.
• All signing bonuses for next season were to be paid out starting July 1 as scheduled. (Ryan O’Reilly of the Blues was due a $5 million signing bonus.)
But regardless of what happens in a ratification vote — if it gets to a ratification vote — COVID-19 has veto power. A sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Edmonton or Toronto, or a sharp increase in general among NHL players who test positive, could change everything.
