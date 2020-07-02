Blues appear headed to Edmonton to resume season

The league seemed enamored with the prospect of playing in Las Vegas from the start, because of the quality and quantity of hotel accommodations, and the proximity of those hotels to T-Mobile Arena and the Vegas Strip.

A great idea, to be sure, in just about any set of circumstances. Except a pandemic.

Over the past week, Nevada has reported its five highest-case totals for COVID-19, with most of those cases occurring in Clark County — where Las Vegas is located.

In the end, that was too risky for a league trying to finish its 2019-20 season after being shut down on March 12.

In unveiling the return to play plan May 26, Commissioner Gary Bettman indicated that the league would take its time choosing from among 10 candidate cities.

“We could pick one or two locations, but that might — if we made the decision today — not turn out to be as good a decision as one that we make three, four weeks from now because things are continuing to evolve in all of the places that we play,” he said at the time.

That proved to be a wise move with coronavirus cases spiking all over the United States over the last several weeks. Not so in Canada, were new cases are low — and even declining in many instances.