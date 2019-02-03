FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The average distance of Blues goals scored against Anaheim on Jan. 23 and Columbus on Saturday was a mere 10 feet, 3 inches according to official NHL stats.
The closest was from four feet away, by a diving Vladimir Tarasenko for the game-winner against Columbus. The farthest was 14 feet by Sammy Blais against Anaheim.
This isn’t counting Oskar Sundqvist’s empty-net goal against the Blue Jackets. (But even that was from a mere 12 feet.)
So the Blues have been living on the edge lately. The edge of the crease, that is. And that’s never a bad thing.
“We talk about it a lot and work on it,” interim coach Craig Berube said following the 4-2 win in Columbus. “That’s kind of our game. Getting in the offensive zone, shooting pucks, and getting to the net and grinding it out down there.
“Yeah, you get some shots from the outside and you get some good looks, but getting to the net and being around that blue paint, you’re gonna get rewarded with some goals.”
It’s not the prettiest style of hockey, but it’s the way these Blues have to play to maximize their talent.
Ryan O’Reilly’s goal against the Blue Jackets, the first goal of the night, started with a strong forecheck.
“We’re moving, we’re skating well,” O’Reilly said. “Get (the puck) to the point and I’m just trying to get lost at the net. Obviously it’s a good shot (by Alex Pietrangelo) and it just squeaks through and I’m able to tap it in.”
Tarasenko’s third-period score was similar in that it trickled past Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo and there was a Blues player there to pounce on the puck.
“Just getting a shot and crashing the net,” O’Reilly said. “That’s being resilient. That’s where the goals are being scored these days, is around the net. When you have the hunger and desperation there, it’s given us big goals at big times.”
BINNINGTON SHINES AGAIN
Another strong effort by goalie Jordan Binnington was almost an afterthought against the Blue Jackets. Once again, he faced a low shot total but did stop 18 of 20 shots and was working on a shutout early in the third period.
“He’s been great for a while,” Carl Gunnarsson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping the shots to the outside. But at the end, they were pushing and he came up big. He was huge.”
Since his first NHL start Jan. 7 in Philadelphia, Binnington is 6-1-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933. With a glut of games coming in February, the Blues will need Jake Allen. But the way Binnington is playing, it makes all the sense in the world to ride the hot hand.
“He gives us a chance to win,” Berube said. “That’s what he does.”
”BOOM-BOOM” SURGING
Some refer to defenseman Gunnarsson as “Boom-Boom,” perhaps because his shot isn’t really that hard, and he’s not known for his offensive skills.
In his nine previous NHL seasons, Gunnarsson never scored more than five goals or had more than 20 points. But suddenly, in his last 11 games, he has seven points on three goals and four assists. He’s also plus-6 over that span.
Gunnarsson chuckled when asked if he had done anything differently during the offseason, or during his rehab from his various injuries to improve his offensive game.
“Not really,” he said. “Just seeing some opportunities, and getting lucky on the shots here. Just gotta try to keep it going.”
In his previous four years with the Blues, Gunnarsson has averaged nine points — a season — encompassing 252 games. He’s played just 17 games this season, a campaign that started late as he rehabbed from offseason knee and hip operations and then missed games because of a hand injury and illness.
