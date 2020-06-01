Blues' Armstrong has no problem with NHL playoff format

And fresh. So the parity is there every year. But this year that figures to be the case more than ever.

“I think it’s gonna go one of two ways,” Armstrong said. “Either youth is gonna be served and they’re gonna throw caution to the wind. Or it’s gonna be the other way, where the veteran teams are gonna know how to navigate through all this. They’re not gonna be rattled when they’re in quarantine, or they’re doing this or they’re doing that.

“So it’s gonna be interesting. I think there’s gonna be upsets. I think there’s much more uncertainty this year. The higher seed just gives your coach the opportunity to have the last change and do subtle things. But as far as home ice or as far as excitement, it’s gonna have to be self driven.”

Armstrong is anything but naïve, so he realizes round-robin play won’t match the intensity of the qualifying round. There is no do-or-die in round-robin. Even if the Blues get routed against Colorado, Dallas and Vegas, they still would move to the round of 16.

But at least it’s a chance to knock off some rust, and Armstrong knows his squad will be motivated.