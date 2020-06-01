Blues' Armstrong has no problem with NHL playoff format

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has no problem with the NHL’s plan for a 24-team postseason.
“It’s able to accomplish a lot of things,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “For the teams that were gonna use March as their final drive down the stretch to get into the playoffs, this 24-team format allows them to do that.
“I think giving the top four teams in (each) conference a bye solidifies that there was great substance to the regular season. So I think it accomplishes things on both sides of that.”
Now, for those seeded Nos. 5-8 in each conference, they face the daunting task of navigating five rounds of elimination play to claim Lord Stanley’s Cup. Or one more round than usual.
“But that’s the way it is,” Armstrong said. “I think the NHL and the PA (NHL Players Association) did a good job to make the regular season important by giving the top four teams a bye right into the final 16, and allowed the four teams chasing that (last) playoff spot an opportunity.”
As a top-four seed in the Western Conference at the conclusion of the regular season — the top seed, in fact — the Blues avoid elimination play in what the league is calling the “qualifying” round. Instead they face Colorado, Dallas and Vegas in round-robin competition to determine playoff seeding in the West.
All this is contingent on the league, which suspended play more than two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, returning to action this summer.
“It’s nice playing games where there’s something at stake in seeding,” Armstrong said. “But it’s not all of a sudden you lose the first game, and you’re back’s up against the wall and you could be going home. So I think that’s the great benefit of being a top-four team.”
Points will be awarded in regular-season fashion in the three round-robin games — two points for a victory and one point for an overtime/shootout loss. The combined point totals for each team after each plays its three games will determine playoff seeding. In the case of a points tie at the conclusion of round-robin play, regular-season points percentage will be the tiebreaker.
(Unlike the qualifying round and the rest of the playoffs, there is no sudden-death overtime if round-robin games are tied after regulation. Regular-season OT rules will apply.)
But how valuable is seeding, and thus how valuable is the round-robin, without a true home-ice advantage and without fans? With St. Louis eliminated as a hub city last week, the Blues will be playing away from home for as long as they last in the preseason.
“I would say that the majority of the NHL is gonna say that they’re not sure there’s a big benefit of being a 1, 2, 3, 4 seed,” Armstrong said. “A big difference is everybody’s gonna be healthy.”
And fresh. So the parity is there every year. But this year that figures to be the case more than ever.
“I think it’s gonna go one of two ways,” Armstrong said. “Either youth is gonna be served and they’re gonna throw caution to the wind. Or it’s gonna be the other way, where the veteran teams are gonna know how to navigate through all this. They’re not gonna be rattled when they’re in quarantine, or they’re doing this or they’re doing that.
“So it’s gonna be interesting. I think there’s gonna be upsets. I think there’s much more uncertainty this year. The higher seed just gives your coach the opportunity to have the last change and do subtle things. But as far as home ice or as far as excitement, it’s gonna have to be self driven.”
Armstrong is anything but naïve, so he realizes round-robin play won’t match the intensity of the qualifying round. There is no do-or-die in round-robin. Even if the Blues get routed against Colorado, Dallas and Vegas, they still would move to the round of 16.
But at least it’s a chance to knock off some rust, and Armstrong knows his squad will be motivated.
“When you play, you want to win, unless it’s a true exhibition game,” he said. “When it’s seeding, you want to put your best foot forward because you want to get that psychological edge on your opponent of: ‘Holy smokes, that team’s ready to play.’ ”
Even with the long layoff — the Blues’ last game was March 11 — Armstrong doesn’t think it will take the Blues long to find their game.
“Just because of their experience,” he said. “They’ve been through it. They’ve stayed together. We didn’t make a lot of changes at the (trade) deadline. They know what’s in store. They know what’s ahead of them. Our game is work-based and detail-based, and I think that’s easier to come back than if it’s skill-based or something different.”
A big bonus for the Blues in returning to play is that they will be rejoined by one of the league’s elite scorers, Vladimir Tarasenko. He hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 24, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.
He will be nine months removed from surgery if play resumes as expected in August.
“We thought he’d be ready for the playoffs,” Armstrong said, referring to the pre-coronavirus pandemic world in which the playoffs were scheduled to start in April. “We now know for sure he’s gonna be ready.”
But just about every other team in the postseason will have injured players returning as well. For example, Colorado is expected to have Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri back. Neither has played since mid-February because of injuries.
“That’s what really makes the standings irrelevant because everybody’s coming back into this tournament with a much different team than they had when they left,” Armstrong said.
Assuming training camp starts in mid-July, which is the current projection, it will be four months since hockey has been played — basically an entire offseason.
“Yeah, but an offseason with no fun,” Armstrong said.
