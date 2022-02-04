Blues at midpoint: Armstrong likes where team is sitting

Even before the season started, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong felt Colorado was the team to beat in the Central Division. At the midpoint of the 2021-22 NHL campaign, nothing has happened to change Armstrong’s mind.

In fact, he now goes a couple of steps further: “To me, they’re the No. 1 team in the league,” Armstrong said.

Of course, anything can happen in a seven-game series; for all their talent and firepower, the Avalanche haven’t made it past the second round with their current nucleus of players. As for the Blues, Armstrong likes where his team sits at the All-Star break.

“It’s been a good first half,” Armstrong said. “I think we’ve learned a lot about our organization. With the injuries and COVID, we’ve had to test our depth and test our pro scouting and test our development. And I think those have all passed with good grades.

“When you bring up guys like (Nathan) Walker and he gets a hat trick. (Charlie) Lindgren gets five wins. And you see the growth in a (Dakota) Joshua, (Alexei) Toropchenko – there’s a real good feeling that those guys are getting good tutelage in the American Hockey League.

“Plus, I would say the emergence of (Jordan) Kyrou and (Robert) Thomas on a veteran team makes everyone feel good about the present and the future.”

There are many other feel-good stories over the first half. Breakout seasons for Niko Mikkola and Ville Husso. The emergence of Ivan Barbashev as a scoring threat. The offseason acquisitions of Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad have been unqualified successes.

Conversely, the play of Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington has been worrisome to many, but not apparently, to Armstrong.

In a lengthy, wide-ranging interview with the Post-Dispatch, Armstrong touched on all these topics, plus the Vladimir Tarasenko situation, the contract status of Craig Berube, the upcoming trade deadline, and more Here are some highlights:

Tarasenko trade request

While he didn’t say specifically that Tarasenko has dropped his trade request from last summer, Armstrong made it sound like it’s now a non-issue.

“The Vladi thing has run its course in my mind,” Armstrong said. “He’s here. He’s playing really good. We’re really happy. He’s had a great start to the season. He, along with a couple other guys, could very easily have been at the All-Star Game. I’m really happy for him.

“All the other stuff was stuff. We avoided commenting on it in the summer so I’ll continue to avoid commenting on the fluff around that question.

“Vladi’s an important player on a good team right now. And for us to stay a good team he has to remain an important player.”

New contract for Berube?

Berube’s contract expires after the season, but Armstrong – again while not being overly specific – sounded optimistic that something would get done.

“I really enjoy working with Craig, and I expect that things will get done at the appropriate time,” Armstrong said. “I didn’t know Craig before we started working with him. So we had a very good working relationship and it’s flourished into a good personal relationship now.

“Again, these are things that our organization likes to do behind closed doors. But we’re really happy with Craig and I’m not as concerned as maybe other people.”

Trade deadline

Armstrong noted that the trade deadline isn’t until March 21 – about a month later than usual – so a lot can happen between now and then. There is a sharp division between the top eight in the Eastern Conference and the bottom eight, so Armstrong thinks many teams in the East will be sellers

He also thinks trades in general could be complicated because of tight salary cap situations.

“It’s gonna be interesting, this year’s trade deadline,” Armstrong said. “Creativity is going to be the key point for everyone because probably 15 to 18 teams are at the cap or (close). So you’re gonna have to use third parties to be part of trades to eliminate some of the cap space coming in. I think the cap is a much larger part to the trade deadline this year than in the past.

“But time’s gonna tell. It’s a long time till March 21.”

Binnington’s slump

Actually, Armstrong doesn’t look at it that way.

“I honestly don’t think he’s slumping right now,” Armstrong said. “I think that we could’ve had (Vladislav) Tretiak and (Patrick) Roy in net in Calgary and lost 6-1. That was just a dud of a game for everybody. I really felt bad for Binner, because we didn’t give him the support necessary to get a real good game in.”

Armstrong pointed out strong games Binnington played against Edmonton at the end of December and Dallas in January. He also took note of big leads the Blues got in several games to begin the season, only to allow late goals that inflated Binnington’s numbers.

“Can he be better? Sure,” Armstrong said. “But we have a lot of wins because of him. . . .We won those first five games, but we could’ve won them with one or two goals against, and they ended up being three (or four) because of not protecting leads. And those are things that we gotta get better at.”

Parayko’s play

Armstrong strongly defended the play of Parayko, even though he’s a team-worst minus-16.

“I think it’s been fine,” Armstrong said. “Maybe some of the offensive expectation won’t be fulfilled. And it’s not because I don’t think it can be fulfilled. To score in this league from that position, you have to play in offensive situations. And he’s not on the power play.

“He’s been given the role of (Jay) Bouwmeester a lot of nights when Bo was here. I heard a lot of the same white noise about Bo that I hear with Colton. Except the other team doesn’t want to play against Colton.

“I know how highly he’s thought of around the NHL. He’s a dominant skater, he’s got a wide wing span. He kills plays. . . .So his numbers are down but we truly really respect what he does to give us opportunities to win games. Some of the things that we really respect and notice aren’t things that are really tangible on the stat sheet.”

Emergence of Kyrou, Thomas

Both were highly-touted prospects who have lived up to their billing after a patient approach by the Blues.

“Both of those players were top players at their age group throughout their (careers), whether it was youth hockey or junior hockey,” Armstrong said. “Against their peer group, they’ve always been at the upper-echelon. It’s difficult turning pro when Robert did it at 19 and Kyrou did it at 20. You’re playing against a whole different brand of person. You know, mature men with experience.

“You have to get opportunity, too. And I think you look at (Thomas’) ice time this year, it’s increased. He touches every aspect of our game with the penalty kill, the power play, 5-on-5 play. Used for big-time faceoffs now. So he’s someone that looks like he’s gonna be a plus-player for a number of years moving forward in a really key position.”

It took a little longer for Kyrou, Armstrong said, in part because of a knee injury and in part because the Blues were stacked at right wing.

“So it was harder for him to push in and gain his ice time,” Armstrong said.

Kyrou’s getting more ice time now, but Armstrong would like to see him get even more – including some penalty kill time.

“He’s shown that he can be a top offensive player in this league. . . .I think he’s very dangerous,” Armstrong said.

As for Kyrou on the PK: “I saw a glimpse of it in Calgary the other night in that blowout, where we put him out there, and I think within a couple of seconds we had a scoring chance. You’re not killing penalties to get scoring chances, but it does put the (opposing) power play on notice that you have a game-breaker.”

Perunovich stalls

Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich has played only once since Jan. 5 due to a stint on the COVID list and an unspecified injury. Armstrong said Perunovich will be close to a return from the injury when the Blues get back from the All-Star break.

“Scotty Perunovich is still someone that I’m really excited about, but with the injury and COVID and situations like that, we’re still working with him,” he said. “And again, it’s almost like you go back to the Thomas and Kyrou thing – everyone wants the finished product quickly. I know it’s gonna take a little bit of time with ‘Perun’ – just from coming where he came from and not playing a lot of hockey, but I really like the upside there.”

Perunovich is waivers exempt, so a return to the AHL to get lots of minutes isn’t out of the question.

“Well, we need him to play,” Armstrong said. “That’s something that we’re gonna discuss.”

