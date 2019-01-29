The next time the Blues play again, it will be February. The month when contenders and pretenders begin to separate. The month of the NHL’s trade deadline — Feb. 25 this season.
So are the Blues buyers? Sellers? Or somewhere in between?
“I would say: ‘To be determined,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch. “It’s a cliché, but the players tell you what you’re supposed to do at the deadline. You don’t tell the players. Their play will indicate what we do.”
Last February, their play told Armstrong to sell. He saw a team he didn’t think would make the postseason — or if it did, wouldn’t go far. So he subtracted at the trade deadline, sending center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg. Despite a late push, the Blues ended up missing the playoffs by one point.
Last year at this time, during the All-Star break, Armstrong expressed concern about the team. He basically saw the glass as half-empty.
And this year? Even though the Blues’ record is worse — 22-22-5 — he sounds more hopeful. Make no mistake, he has been as frustrated as anyone about the Blues’ play from week to week, and game to game.
“We’ve been consistently inconsistent,” Armstrong said. “That’s not something that we’re used to. Over the last seven or eight years, we’ve been relatively stable in our play.
“But really from last Christmas to this Christmas we weren’t stable. We’ve had sort of violent mood swings of good play and bad play.”
As a result, the challenge for Armstrong has been to avoid “violent mood swings” in his appraisal of the roster. You know, thinking he needs to blow up the entire roster after a tough loss, followed by thinking it’s all coming together after a big win.
“You try not to,” he said. “When we assembled our group, I think if we would’ve seen (Ryan) O’Reilly being a point-a-game player, and (David) Perron closing in on 20 goals at this point, added to what we had here. ...
“If you said those two things are gonna be in place, and a guy like Sunny (Oskar Sundqvist)’s gonna have 10 goals, I’d say, well, we’re probably gonna be at the upper echelon because of the play that we’ve normally gotten from our other go-to players.”
A STRUGGLING CORE
Instead, the Blues are struggling to get into the playoff picture, six points below their pace at last year’s All-Star break when they had 55 points (26-17-3) and had played three fewer games. One of the big reasons has been lagging production from most of the team’s core players of a year ago.
“Across the board, our players that have provided offense for us (in the past) haven’t done it to the same level that they have normally,” Armstrong said.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen all are from 12 to 20 points below their production levels of last season after 49 games. Schenn is 20 points worse. He had 47 points last season after 49 Blues games, on 19 goals and 28 assists. This season, he has 27 points on nine goals and 18 assists.
Granted, some of these players have missed games because of injury, or have missed more games because of injury than last year at this time. Even so, the collective dropoff is glaring. Those five players had 70 goals and 116 assists through 49 games last season. This year, it’s 40 goals and 74 assists through 49 games.
“You understand that everyone’s gonna go through ebbs and flows, not just in their careers but in seasons,” Armstrong said. “It’s a demanding schedule and sometimes the puck goes in for you; sometimes it doesn’t. You know, you’re on the good side of the hockey gods or the bad side.
“But it is perplexing to see a large number of our go-to players going through difficulty putting the puck in the net at the same time. And I think that sorta equates to where you are in the standings.
“When they get back to producing like I know they can and I know they will, I think we’re gonna be fine. We’re seeing glimpses of that right now.”
Tarasenko, for example, has five goals in his last seven games. Pietrangelo has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 14 games since returning from a hand injury that required surgery.
“They’re top players for a reason,” Armstrong said. “We’re supportive of them. Craig (Berube) especially has done a great job of making sure they’re getting those opportunities. I know they want to reward Craig for his loyalty of putting them out there.”
And continuing to put them out there.
“There’s that trust factor that they’ll get back to doing what they’ve done over (time),” Armstrong said. “We’re not asking guys to do it that just did it for two months or three months last year. These are guys that have done it year-in, year-out for a number of years. And we know they’re gonna get back there. But more importantly I know the desire they have to get back there is really high.”
‘DIFFERENT VIBE’
Beyond a belief in the law of averages, there are other reasons Armstrong has a better feel about the team at the break.
“There’s a different vibe of where we’re sitting here going into the All-Star break,” Armstrong said. “I think we’re playing much better than we were going in last year.
“We were trying to cauterize the wound last year and just find some reason to believe we were gonna get out of that funk. And we didn’t do it as we got closer and closer to the (trade) deadline.
“This year, the glass is half-full in looking at our team. I really think since that western Canada trip (before Christmas), we’ve outplayed our opponent on most nights, outshot them most nights and our record indicates that we’re getting better and stronger as we go.”
Besides the work of O’Reilly and Perron, Armstrong sees bright spots in the play of Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and rookie Robert Thomas before his shoulder injury. And of course, the recent play of rookie goalie Jordan Binnington has provided a spark.
“He sure has,” Armstrong said. “He played very well last year in the American (Hockey) League. I don’t want to say we sorta bypassed him for (Ville) Husso. But they competed against each other and Husso grabbed the job in Chicago a couple of years ago and looked like the up-and-coming guy.
“I gotta give Jordan a ton of credit. He just put his nose to the grindstone and had a good training camp. And given the opportunity in the American League this year, his record indicated that he was the guy that we should call up.
“He’s come up, and at 25 he’s a seasoned rookie. I think he’s just very comfortable in what he’s doing now. I think the guys feel really comfortable in front of him. There’s no masking that his strong play has helped turn our group around.”
As for Jake Allen?
“His numbers and the team numbers were poor in October,” Armstrong said. “But you look at his road record over the last two months, it’s near the top of the league for goalies.
“He’s in competition now for the net, and that’s good for our team. I think competition always brings the best out of people, and right now Binnington’s got the hot hand. Jake has to make sure when he gets the opportunity to play again that he makes that decision very difficult for the coaches.”
