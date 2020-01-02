DENVER — When you’re still in signal digits in losses at the midpoint of the NHL season, there’s not much to complain about.
At 26-9-6, for 58 points, the St. Louis Blues are first in the Western Conference and second overall in the league to Washington (27-9-5, 59 points).
“We’ve played well,” coach Craig Berube said. “We’re in a good spot. But like I told the guys tonight — we gotta get better, we gotta keep improving. That starts next game.”
Berube spoke after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss in Arizona, and he’s never in a good mood after losses.
But what exactly needs improving? The quick answer: Not much.
Balance and scoring depth were hallmarks of the Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup last season. They finished the regular season with 13 players scoring at least 10 goals.
At the exact midpoint of 2019-20, the Blues have 12 players on pace for double-digit goals.
Brayden Schenn, David Perron, Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo, Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Bozak, Mackenzie MacEachern, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas are all on a scoring pace that would eclipse their 2018-19 totals.
About half that many — Ryan O’Reilly, Colton Parayko, Alexander Steen, Ivan Barbashev and Zach Sanford are on a pace that would result in fewer goals than they scored last season.
(OK, we could include Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson in the latter category. But they’re not exactly goal scorers. They’re on pace for a combined four goals; they totaled eight goals all of last season.)
The Blues are doing astonishingly well offensively when you consider that perennial 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko was lost to shoulder surgery just 10 games in. The earliest he’s expected to return is late March.
But so far the Blues’ scoring is up at 3.12 goals per game at the midpoint, to 2.98 for the entire 2018-19 regular season.
Their goals against average is on pace to be lower compared to the full regular season at year ago — 2.54 to 2.68.
Jordan Binnington’s numbers aren’t quite where they were after he burst onto the scene last January. But Jake Allen has enjoyed a renaissance. He’s second in the NHL in save percentage (.930) and third in goals-against average (2.18) among goalies with more than four appearances.
On special teams, the Blues have been slightly more effective so far than a year ago:
— 23.8 percent on the power play compared to 21.1 percent for all of last regular season.
— 82.8 percent on the penalty kill compared to 81.5 percent for all of last regular season.
Now, the numbers could dip over the second half of this season. But at the moment, the arrow is pointing up on all indicators.
Of course, that’s especially true in terms of wins and losses and points. On Jan. 2 of last season, the Blues were 15-18-4. Their 34 points was tied for fewest in the league with Ottawa. They would be dead last in points on Jan. 3, 2019.
With their 58 points this season, the Blues need only play .500 hockey over the remainder of the season — 41 points in 41 games — to match their point total (99) of last season.
“As far as the standings go, we’re in a good spot,” Bouwmeester said. “It’s nice. You want to be winning games, doing all that. But the second half of the year it always tightens up. There’s teams kind of battling for playoff spots, positioning, and that sort of thing.
“We’ve been through it before. We have an experienced team now. We know the second half of the year’s important. Not only do you want to keep yourself in good position but you want to get playing your best as you go towards the end of the year.
“So that’s what it’s all about. Just kind of building. First half is good, but now you kind of start over.”
The Blues know all too well that teams can rise and fall dramatically over the second half. They were part of a historic, dramatic rise last season. A year earlier, however, they were cruising as January hit only to swoon down the stretch and miss the playoffs by one point under coach Mike Yeo.
“Now, if you would’ve told us this (first in the conference, etc.) at the start of the year, we’d be happy, no question,” Allen said. “But gotta keep improving. You can’t take any points for granted in this league, especially in our division, in our conference. We’ve seen that before.
“A lot of teams are coming for us. We knew that at the start of the year. We’re reigning champs. . . . Every game’s crucial, especially once you get to the all-star break and you get the games crunched together a little bit more. A lot of games and little rest. It’s gonna be a tough stretch.”
With that in mind, here are a few things on the Blues’ to-do list:
— Better 5-on-3 play: They have had a two-man advantage on the power play five times this season, four of them for 1 minute 20 seconds or longer, but have yet to score a goal.
— More from the fourth line: Even with Sundqvist and Barbashev frequently playing up in the lineup, this line needs to produce on a more consistent basis. The line has scored only once in the last seven games.
— Better against the East: Sixteen of the Blues’ remaining 41 games are against the Eastern Conference. The Blues have dominated the East in recent seasons, but are barely over .500 this season at 7-6-3.
— Protecting leads: The Blues had trouble holding leads early in the season, and that cost them some points, but they’ve done much better lately. It’s a trend they need to continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.