Blues back in action with warmup game

Meanwhile, the penalty kill unit gave up a pair of third-period goals both scored with Jake Allen in goal by rookie Dominik Kubalik, a Calder Trophy finalist after scoring 30 goals in 68 regular-season games.

“That’s a good power play over there,” O’Reilly said. “They moved it well. Just some little tweaks (are needed). I think they had a couple good bounces that they were able to score on. I don’t think there’s any panic there, we’re gonna be fine.”

Actually, the Blackhawks finished 28th on the power play but they do put out some talented personnel with the man advantage in the form of Toews, Kane and Kubalik.

“One’s a bad break, the other one we got caught coming in the zone on an entry play and didn’t cover the middle of the ice good enough and they scored,” Berube said.

The latter was a reference to Kubalik’s first goal, which came after Sammy Blais was sent off for interference four minutes into the third. It was a textbook tic-tac-toe play with Kirby Dach sending the puck down low to Kane, who popped it back to Kubalik streaming down the slot.

As indicated Tuesday by Berube, Binnington went two periods, stopping 11 of 13 shots before Allen took over in the third.