Ivan Barbashev has no good explanation for it and doesn’t even want to venture a guess.
Throughout the 2017-18 season, his second in the NHL, he was constantly nervous.
“For some reason,” he said, “I was really, really nervous. Before every single practice.”
Why?
“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s a really good question. I have no idea. Trust me. It was just in there.”
Whether or not that’s the reason, something certainly dragged down Barbashev’s play in his sophomore season. After having five goals and seven assists in 30 games as a rookie after a January call-up, he had just seven goals and six assists in 53 games in year two. The youngster who found himself playing on the first line alongside Vladimir Tarasenko in the playoffs at 21 found himself centering the third or fourth line at 22, in addition to spending six weeks in the AHL after a slow start to the season and being a healthy scratch on eight other occasions. On a team so desperate at the end of the season for centers that Kyle Brodziak was moved to the second line, Barbashev was moved to the wing for most of the final three weeks.
After a season that did nothing to further his status with the team, Barbashev decided a change was in order. Rather than spending the summer, as he usually did, back home in Moscow, he spent most of the summer in St. Louis, doing strength work to get ready for this season. And as the Blues enter their first full week of training camp, at least one thing is different: Barbashev is no longer nervous.
“This year, it’s a completely different story,” he said. “It’s going different. I’m not nervous, I feel more confidence.”
“I would say he’s got a pretty quiet determination about him now,” coach Mike Yeo said. “I’ve seen that from him. … He’s taken this very serious. I think he understands it’s a very important camp for him.”
If Barbashev doesn’t know why he was nervous, he has an idea why he isn’t: “It’s probably because of my summer training,” he said.
“The season wasn’t really good for me,” he said, “so I decided to stay here and get ready for every single game. … We’ve got really good strength coaches and I think they did a good job to me this summer.”
As the 2018-19 season gets underway, Barbashev is one of many Blues players whose status is up in the air. With an offseason acquisition splurge that pretty much took care of the top three lines, Barbashev is one of 11 forwards in the mix for the final four or five spots on the roster, though two of those candidates, Nikita Soshnikov and Erik Foley, have yet to step on the ice because of concussions. Yeo said Sunday that there were no status changes on any of them, so at least for the opening day lineup, it could be nine into four or five.
That’s still quite a battle, and Barbashev knows that after last season, he has done nothing to guarantee himself a spot. He’s in the same position as the other contenders.
“I’m here to fight for my spot,” he said. “I’m not ready to give up my spot to anyone else. I’m working really hard, especially in the summer. I feel really confident about it.”
But the glamour spots are gone. With Ryan O’Reilly and Tyler Bozak brought in in the offseason to join Brayden Schenn in the middle, the only center spot that’s left open is on the fourth line, and even there, hot prospect Robert Thomas could round out the set. While Barbashev may not fill the body type of fourth-line predecessors like Brodziak and Scottie Upshall, he may also benefit from a change in the game to try more offensive-minded fourth liners.
“(It could be) different,” he said, “but the fourth line will always be the fourth line. It’s always just to get energy to the bench, through a couple good hits, and I’m pretty sure I can do it. I’m sure to work my (here he pauses to skip over a word he doesn’t want to say) off.
“It’s just different. When you see Uppie and Brodzie going away, we’ve just got (Chris Thorburn) out there, a fighter. It’s a really good opportunity for me.”
“You’ve got to be careful because he’s a young player who’s still developing,” Yeo said. “He’s very young in that process. Obviously, we had some injuries (last season), we needed him in the lineup and he wasn’t playing quite to his level, so that gets a little disappointing. Maybe if we had some other options he would have been down in the minors and continuing to develop that way. For me, and for us as an organization, he’s still a kid we very much believe in and just want to see progress and growth in his development.”
With the competition the Blues have in camp, even a good camp might not be enough for Barbashev. Yeo has liked how he’s looked in the early days of camp, but the bigger tests will start Tuesday, when the exhibition schedule begins with a game in Dallas.
One thing Barbashev learned from a summer in St. Louis is that it gets hot here. He’s used to being in Moscow, where the summer temperature is in the high 60s or low 70s. Even a summer evening in St. Louis is seldom that cool. He said he could have gone swimming at the pool where he lives, but he found the water too warm for that.
“Trust me, I don’t like it when it’s that hot,” he said. “But it’s just a progress. You have to work hard to make the team and that’s what I did this summer.”
