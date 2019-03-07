ANAHEIM, Calif. — For all their trials and tribulations over the first 3 1/2 months of the season, the Blues never lost more than three consecutive games in regulation. And three in a row happened only once — against San Jose, Los Angeles and Nashville just before Thanksgiving.
After losses to Carolina and Dallas this past weekend, the Blues were in jeopardy of having it happen again on Wednesday. After building a 3-1 lead, the next three goals belonged to Anaheim, which has the NHL's most feeble offense at just 2.15 goals per game.
As the clock ticked away, it was hard to escape that sinking feeling. With Dallas, Minnesota, Colorado and even Arizona nipping at their heels, a crushing loss appeared imminent for the Blues.
But then lightning struck. Twice. Robert Thomas scored in a 6-on-5 situation with goalie Jordan Binnington pulled in favor of an extra attacker to tie the game at 4-4 with just 1:04 to play. Twelve seconds later, captain Alex Pietrangelo broke the tie, and the Blues left Honda Center with a 5-4 victory over the Ducks.
It was a stunning turn of events and the narrowest of escapes.
"Especially after a couple games that we weren't too proud of," Pietrangelo said. "So this is a good way to get things going. This is an important week for us. Obviously, teams are winning right now. Some teams won last night. So we gotta make sure we keep pushing forward."
At 35-25-6, good for 76 points, the Blues moved three points ahead of Dallas in third place in the Central Division. They're four points ahead of Minnesota, which holds the second wild-card spot (behind Dallas) in the Western Conference.
"You can't blow leads this time of the year, especially on the road," Brayden Schenn said. "We did a good job of sticking with it and finding a way to win a hockey game.
"Maybe compared to the start of the year, when it wasn't going our way, you'd find ways to come up with an excuse. . . .But now, there's (16) games left, you have to dig in, and we're doing a good job of that right now."
On a night when Binnington was merely human in net, the Blues almost dug themselves a grave against lowly Anaheim (26-33-9), seventh in the Pacific Division and well out of playoff contention.
Thomas, the 19-year-old rookie, had the first two-goal game of his fledgling NHL career, ending a 16-game goal drought.
"I don't really focus on (the drought)," Thomas said. "But yeah, it was definitely a great relief to see a couple go in for me, and yeah, it's a good confidence booster."
Schenn returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury, and looked like he never left that line with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko
"I thought he was fine," interim coach Craig Berube said, managing a brief chuckle. "That line, they have great chemistry and they just move the puck real quick with each other. They move it and jump the holes. I thought they were pretty good for most of the game."
For sure. Schenn and O'Reilly each had a goal and an assist. For O'Reilly, it gave him 65 points for the season (25 goals, 40 assists), establishing a new career high. Tarasenko had two assists, putting him over 200 for his career (201).
The Blues' previously struggling power play unit scored a season-high three times, the first time that's happened since Nov. 25, 2017 against Minnesota.
What got into that group? Berube broke it down to the most basic of elements.
"We shot it," he said. "We had 11 shots on net tonight on the power play. That's a lot. That's pretty good."
As for Pietrangelo, he now has four goals in his last five games. More importantly, Wednesday's was the 22nd game-winner of his career which ties the franchise record for a defenseman held by Hall of Famer Al MacInnis.
"I couldn't believe how much time I had," Pietrangelo said. "They all kind of went to the front of the net thinking Schenner was gonna throw it there."
Down in the left corner, Schenn instead passed to Pietrangelo on the right point — his shot deflected in off the skate of Ducks center Adam Henrique.
"I wasn't trying to go off their guy's skate but there wasn't really an angle to the net so I was just trying to find a stickblade," Pietrangelo said.
Until then, it appeared Henrique would be the night's hero.
That 3-1 second period lead for the Blues became a 4-3 third-period deficit on arguably the worst goal allowed by Binnington this season. He couldn't quite handle a long-distance wrist shot from defenseman Jaycob Megna. It plopped out of Binnington's glove, he left the crease to grab it, but couldn't.
That led to a scramble, with Henrique getting to the loose puck and sending a backhand by Binnington to snap a 3-3 tie with 14:53 to play. But the Blues, who hadn't scored more than two goals in any of their past six games, found a way to score twice in the final 64 seconds.
"We were pretty resilient tonight," Pietrangelo said. "We didn't play the way we wanted to. Especially when you're having trouble scoring, you're starting to grip the stick a little tighter than you want to. We just found a way to score. They weren't pretty goals, but this time of the year we'll take anything."
Thomas, who hadn't scored since Jan. 10 in Montreal, tied the game at 4-4 with his second goal of the night and seventh of the season. Colton Parayko's long-distance shot bounced off the end boards and right to Thomas in front of the net.
"I just tried to get it on net as quick as I can," Thomas said. "That was a big character win for us. You could tell by how excited we were on the bench to get that comeback at the end."
A much better feeling, than say, losing three in a row.
