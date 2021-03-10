Blues brace for heavyweights on schedule

First came that Groundhog Day scenario against the Arizona Coyotes, an NHL-record seven consecutive regular-season games against the Coyotes.
Next, they checked into the Hotel California for six games against San Jose, Anaheim, and Los Angeles.
If you subtract empty-net goals, a mind-boggling 20 of their 26 games have been decided by one goal.
Vladimir Tarasenko is back, but enough players remain out with injuries to form a pretty good lineup.
They have one of the best road records in the NHL (10-2-2), but have the worst home record (4-6-2) of any of the 16 teams currently in playoff position.
There have been thrills, spills, and an epic temper tantrum by goalie Jordan Binnington.
But yet, at almost the midpoint of the season, the fun is only beginning for the Blues.
“It’s crazy that you say, the midway point,” Brayden Schenn said. “We’ve battled hard to this point but you all know that our toughest games are yet to come with playing a lot of Colorado and Vegas and Minnesota.
“Teams we haven’t really played a whole lot, but at the same time, we’re getting ready to get some bodies back, get some of our star players back.”
Of their 30 remaining games in this condensed season, 21 are against the three other leading West Division contenders: the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-1), Minnesota Wild (14-8-1) and Colorado Avalanche (13-8-2).
The Blues (14-8-4) sit second in points (32) and third in points percentage (.615) in the tightly-bunched West, where only five points separate first place from fourth.
The Blues have six games left with Colorado, seven with Vegas, and eight with the Wild. The Blues have yet to even play the Wild and won’t do so until March 25. After three off days this week, Alex Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights come calling at Enterprise Center on Friday and Saturday. Even with limited fans in attendance, the Blues are planning a tribute for Pietrangelo, their former captain and defensive anchor.
When it comes to offense, even an injury-depleted Blues roster can stand toe-to-toe with the other division contenders. All four teams rank in the top half of the league in scoring, led by Vegas at 3.18 goals per game, then St. Louis (3.15), Minnesota (3.09) and Colorado (3.04).
It’s defense and goaltending, normally two areas of strength for St. Louis, where the Blues fall short of the competition. Vegas ranks second in the league in team defense, allowing just 2.09 goals per game. Colorado is sixth at 2.52 goals per game; Minnesota eighth at 2.61.
As for the Blues, look all the way down to 22nd at 3.08 — or a full goal allowed per game more than Vegas.
The Blues are getting good goaltending from Binnington. But the Golden Knights, Avalanche and Wild are getting great goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury (1.57 goals-against average), Philipp Grubauer (2.11) and Kaapo Kahkonen (2.12).
Kahkonen, a 24-year-old rookie from Helsinki, Finland, has been the surprise of the bunch. He shut out Vegas 2-0 Monday; granted a Vegas team that was minus Pietrangelo and Mark Stone. Kahkonen was named the American Hockey League goalie of the year last season for the Minnesota Wild, an award won by Jake Allen in the Blues’ system in 2013-14 when he was with the Chicago Wolves. So far, the step up to the NHL hasn’t been an issue.
On special teams, none of the four teams is overwhelming on the power play. Minnesota, in fact, is dead last at a paltry 6.8%. The Blues continue their push back to respectability at 20th (19.0%) after going 7-for-15 on the power play over the last five games of their road trip.
But again hearkening back to defensive shortcomings, the Blues lag behind on the penalty kill. While Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota are all in the top six in the NHL with kill rates in the mid to upper 80s, the Blues are back at 26th and 73.6% on the PK.
Over the long haul, it’s hard to see the Blues hanging with the other big boys in the West without better defense, but they’ve hung in there so far despite a distinct manpower shortage due to the injuries.
“I think this experience, what we’ve gone through this far with guys kind of being out of the lineup, guys stepping up given an opportunity, and guys taking advantage of it,” Schenn said, “and knowing that we have to work and compete and bring 60 minutes to the rink each night in order to get two points. I think this can help us down the road, down the stretch and into the playoffs.”
The Blues are about to find out if he’s right.
The just-completed 4-0-2 road trip should provide a boost. The Blues left St. Louis just two games above .500 and fifth in points percentage in the division (or out of playoff position). They return six games above .500 and third in points percentage. Yes, they couldn’t protect leads in what became overtime losses in the final two games on the trip. But look at is this way: They were playing those games with only two natural centers in the lineup.
Tarasenko has been good in his two games back. Ville Husso played well, so maybe the backup goalie spot has stabilized. Core veterans Schenn, David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly continue to deliver, and AHL callups Nathan Walker and Dakota Joshua have had their moments.
“It’s been pretty good,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously we’ve played a lot more hockey than pretty much everyone, but we’ve got some good points. You can tell this four-day break is going to be nice for us to kind of heal up and get recharged. But it’s been a lot of hockey.”
Entering Tuesday’s games, only three teams — all in the North, or Canadian division — had played more games than the Blues.