Blues brace for heavyweights on schedule

Kahkonen, a 24-year-old rookie from Helsinki, Finland, has been the surprise of the bunch. He shut out Vegas 2-0 Monday; granted a Vegas team that was minus Pietrangelo and Mark Stone. Kahkonen was named the American Hockey League goalie of the year last season for the Minnesota Wild, an award won by Jake Allen in the Blues’ system in 2013-14 when he was with the Chicago Wolves. So far, the step up to the NHL hasn’t been an issue.

On special teams, none of the four teams is overwhelming on the power play. Minnesota, in fact, is dead last at a paltry 6.8%. The Blues continue their push back to respectability at 20th (19.0%) after going 7-for-15 on the power play over the last five games of their road trip.

But again hearkening back to defensive shortcomings, the Blues lag behind on the penalty kill. While Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota are all in the top six in the NHL with kill rates in the mid to upper 80s, the Blues are back at 26th and 73.6% on the PK.

Over the long haul, it’s hard to see the Blues hanging with the other big boys in the West without better defense, but they’ve hung in there so far despite a distinct manpower shortage due to the injuries.