Blues brace for more in what has been Year of the Coyote

The good news is, the St. Louis Blues are in the middle of a three-day break from the Arizona Coyotes.
The bad news is, the break ends Friday.
That’s when the Blues play the first of three (more) games against their nemesis from the Valley of the Sun, this time with the venue switching to the Phoenix area.
Coach Craig Berube put it best when asked Wednesday if he was getting tired of playing the Coyotes one game after another. After another.
“Well, I’m getting tired of losing to ‘em,” Berube said.
For sure. After winning the first of four games against Arizona over a seven-day stretch at Enterprise Center, the Blues lost the next three — although they did at least get one point out of Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss.
Starting with Friday’s 8 p.m. Central contest at Gila River Arena, the Blues play the Coyotes three times in four days.
It all adds up to seven consecutive Blues-Coyotes contests, which will be an NHL regular-season record. On that note, it’s a good thing it’s the regular season, because if this were a best-of-seven playoff series the Blues would be on the brink of elimination, down three games to one.
Things got a little more intense, a little feistier in Monday’s contest, but David Perron downplayed the notion that this has the feel of a postseason series.
“Not really,” Perron said. “I think it’s different. There’s not a Cup on the line. There’s not many things on the line. There are certain guys if you play over and over that you like to take maybe a little more of a crack at.”
Here, Perron paused for brief laugh, perhaps thinking of a couple Coyotes he’d like to whack.
“But I think at this point it’s about our team,” he continued. “We gotta build our game. It doesn’t really matter a whole lot what they do over there. I’m always focused more on what we do, more than what the opposition does.
“When we get in the playoffs, it’s a different ballgame.”
If nothing else, the steady dose of Coyote has deepened the Blues’ appreciation for this foe.
“They’re a relentless team,” Berube said. “I think they’ve got real good team speed. And they don’t give you any time. There’s some players that are hard to control in the D-zone. They’re quick and they cut back and they’re competitive guys.”
Of particular concern has been the Arizona line of Clayton Keller-Nick Schmaltz-Conor Garland, which has combined for six goals and nine assists in four games and is plus-9. St. Louisan Keller has tormented the team he grew up rooting for with the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 3-1 Arizona victory and the game-tying goal with 7/10ths of a second left in regulation on Monday.
“There’s probably two games where we could’ve come up with more points in that homestand with them,” Berube said. “But they found ways to win and we didn’t.”
The Blues better get used to this because the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken next season means Arizona will join the Blues in the Central Division. Assuming the NHL goes back to its normal scheduling format, the teams will play each other four times a year.
“They’re resilient,” Perron said. “They just keep coming at us, and it didn’t matter what the situation was, they found a way again (on Monday). I thought we played for the most part a pretty good game. A lot of guys blocked shots, forechecked a lot better.
“And they find a way to get the two points there with a shootout win. We get the game to finish one second before, we get two points, everyone’s happy over here.”
But no.
Now the Blues must right the ship against these same Coyotes over an extended weekend, or risk losing three more times.
“We just gotta be sharper in some areas,” Berube said. “Obviously our special teams have gotta be better against them. We know we’re playing a good hockey team over there. I don’t think we’ve taken ‘em lightly. I just think that there’s been areas of the game where they’ve been better than us.”
Games have been postponed throughout the NHL due to COVID-19 issues. The Blues have had to postpone two games against Colorado, two games against Minnesota and one against Vegas due to COVID outbreaks on those teams.
But at least the Blues have been able to keep playing because they’ve picked up three Arizona games originally scheduled for later in the season. That leaves them with a net of only two games to make up later in the season.
While other teams are jamming the back end of their schedules with makeup games, the Blues will have a relatively normal finish. At least, so far.
“I’m very in favor for continuing to play these games,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “And not sit back and let our game rust. Obviously we’re not getting the results we want, so we want to work our way out of it. . . . So I’d rather do this than sitting at home and letting the games pile up on the back end.”
Which is a lot better than the alternative, on a couple of levels. The Blues are at least playing games. And they’ve (knock on wood) avoided any COVID issues amongst themselves to this point.
“I think the guys are just happy that we can keep moving forward, and keep putting games behind us,” Perron said. “You see some situations happening throughout the league, and you’re kind of crossing your fingers, doing everything you can to keep that (COVID) out of our locker room. At times that’s just bad luck for some of the teams.”