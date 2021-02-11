Blues brace for more in what has been Year of the Coyote

Games have been postponed throughout the NHL due to COVID-19 issues. The Blues have had to postpone two games against Colorado, two games against Minnesota and one against Vegas due to COVID outbreaks on those teams.

But at least the Blues have been able to keep playing because they’ve picked up three Arizona games originally scheduled for later in the season. That leaves them with a net of only two games to make up later in the season.

While other teams are jamming the back end of their schedules with makeup games, the Blues will have a relatively normal finish. At least, so far.

“I’m very in favor for continuing to play these games,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “And not sit back and let our game rust. Obviously we’re not getting the results we want, so we want to work our way out of it. . . . So I’d rather do this than sitting at home and letting the games pile up on the back end.”

Which is a lot better than the alternative, on a couple of levels. The Blues are at least playing games. And they’ve (knock on wood) avoided any COVID issues amongst themselves to this point.

“I think the guys are just happy that we can keep moving forward, and keep putting games behind us,” Perron said. “You see some situations happening throughout the league, and you’re kind of crossing your fingers, doing everything you can to keep that (COVID) out of our locker room. At times that’s just bad luck for some of the teams.”

