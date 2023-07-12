Another former Blue is back in the Note.

On Wednesday morning, the Blues signed Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year contract worth the league-minimum $775,000, bringing the big depth forward back to St. Louis. Sundqvist played parts of five seasons with the Blues, including serving as a key fourth-line cog on the 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

Sundqvist was traded to Detroit in March 2022 when the Blues acquired Nick Leddy, and he was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline this March. Sundqvist, 29, originally was acquired by the Blues in 2017 in the Ryan Reaves trade with Pittsburgh.

Sundqvist had 28 points in 67 games last year, including a career-high eight power play points. He suffered a lower-body injury late in the season with Minnesota, limiting him to just one playoff game against Dallas in the first round.

Sundqvist adds another body to a suddenly deep forward group for the Blues, who traded for Kevin Hayes, and added Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern in free agency. That’s in addition to players like Nathan Walker, Sammy Blais, Jake Neighbours and Nikita Alexandrov, who figure to be in the mix at training camp for bottom-six roles.

The Blues also have to re-sign forward Alexey Toropchenko, who is a restricted free agent with an arbitration hearing set for July 20.

Of that group, only Neighbours is waivers exempt, meaning he can be sent to the AHL without being exposed to other teams. The Sundqvist signing could mean many things for the depth forward on the Blues. It could endanger Walker’s roster spot, hurt MacEachern’s chances at cracking the team, force Neighbours to push his way onto the roster with a strong training camp, and might mean top prospects Zachary Bolduc and Zach Dean are almost assuredly heading to Springfield to start their professional careers.

Cap wise, the signing does not affect the Blues much. In substituting Sundqvist at the league-minimum in place of Neighbours ($835,833) or even Alexandrov ($816,667), the Blues would save against the cap. Sundqvist has the same cap hit as Walker and MacEachern.

Sundqvist is the latest former Blue to re-join the team this year, as Blais and MacEachern each found their way back to St. Louis.

Blais was re-acquired from the Rangers in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade, two years after he was sent to New York in the Pavel Buchnevich deal. MacEachern spent one season out of the Blues organization playing with Carolina last year before returning to St. Louis on a two-year deal this summer.

Sundqvist has been visible this summer at City SC games, and he spends his offseasons in the area since his girlfriend is from St. Louis.