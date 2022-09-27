Blues click on all cylinders in 4-0 win over Dallas

DALLAS — Two games, two victories for the Blues. Too bad for them that these points don’t count when the real thing begins in mid-October.

But the Blues looked very sharp in all aspects of their game Monday — checking, goaltending, and scoring — in a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars before 10,023 fans at American Airlines Arena.

It was the first preseason game for 16 of the 20 Blues in uniform – nonetheless is was a crisp, fundamentally-sound performance by players young and old.

Josh Leivo scored twice, with Logan Brown and Will Bitten scoring one goal each. St. Louis goalies Thomas Greiss and Colten Ellis combined to stop 32 Dallas shots.

It was the preseason opener for Dallas, which played mainly prospects but also had a few heavyweights in the lineup — namely Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. Esa Lindell was on defense, and Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger played goal.

The only down side of the night for the visitors was a lower-body injury suffered by hard-shooting Martin Frk. He did not play in the third period.

Brownie (and Leivo) points

Brown had four goals in 39 games with the Blues last season. So far this preseason, he has three goals in two games. Following a two-goal performance in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Arizona, Brown said he had spent a lot of the offseason working on his shot and his offense. So far, it’s paying off.

His shot from the left circle gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 6:47 left in the opening period Monday. Defenseman prospect Tyson Galloway and Leivo had assists on the play.

In the final minute of the opening period, Brown returned the favor with a cross-ice assist to Leivo — who as was the case with Brown’s goal, shot and scored from the left circle. So it was a goal and an assist for both Brown and Leivo in the period.

They were among four Blues who also played in the preseason opener in Wichita, Kan., against the Coyotes. Frk and Landon Sim also played in both games.

Leivo, 29, is a veteran of 214 NHL games over nine seasons with Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Carolina. He was among four forwards signed by general manager Doug Armstrong in mid-July, looking for improved depth in the bottom six — particularly the fourth line.

Leivo scored a career-high 14 goals in the 2018-19 season, but then had his career slowed by a fractured kneecap. Playing for Carolina last season, he appeared in only seven games with the Hurricanes, spending most of his time with their AHL affiliate — the Chicago Wolves.

After scoring 22 goals in 54 regular-season games with the Wolves, Leivo had 15 goals and 14 assists in 18 games in the playoffs. He earned the Butterfield Trophy as MVP of the Calder Cup playoffs, which included a Wolves’ series victory over the Blues’ affiliate — the Springfield Thunderbirds — for the Calder Cup championship.

Leivo kept it going in the second period Monday, scoring from in front of the net to make it 3-0 on a nifty pass from Marc-Andre Gaudet, an 18-year-old who was selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft in July.

Greiss was nice

Like Jordan Binnington in Saturday’s preseason opener, Greiss played only the first period in goal Monday against the Stars. And like Binnington against Arizona, Greiss was sharp in Dallas.

In fact, he probably faced some tougher shots against the Stars than Binnington did against Arizona, stopping all 10 he faced before giving way to prospect Ellis for the final two periods.

Greiss, 36, is being counted on to provide quality backup work for Binnington. Count Monday as a good first step, but nothing more.

Less than three minutes in, Greiss stopped Riley Damiani from the near slot on the first shot of the game. About four minutes later he made a glove save on a blistering shot by Logan Stankoven near the left circle. And he turned away Marian Studenic from the slot with 11:57 left in the period.

Dallas came out hard in the second period, keeping Ellis busy. But he kept Dallas off the board in the second period, with nine saves — one coming on a shot by Wyatt Johnston, with Johnston practically in his lap. Count it as a confidence builder for Ellis, who gave up six goals in 1½ periods against Columbus and three goals in 1½ periods against Dallas in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.

No big guns yet

Berube is using the early exhibition games mainly to look at younger players and those competing for roster spots. Two games into an eight-game preseason schedule, seven of the Blues’ eight returning 20-goal scorers from last season have yet to play.

So far, no Pavel Buchnevich, no Jordan Kyrou, no Ryan O’Reilly. Ditto for Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas.

On defense, three of the team’s projected top six have yet to play as well in Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy.

Maybe they’ll make their preseason debuts Tuesday in Chicago, when the Blues take on the Blackhawks in a 7:30 p.m. start.

Or maybe Berube is saving them some early plane trips and will get them going Thursday against Columbus in the Blues’ home preseason opener.