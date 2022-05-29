Blues closing gap with Avalanche

A year ago in the opening round against Colorado, the St. Louis Blues were swept in four games. They were outscored 20-7 and held a lead for a measly 7 minutes, 12 seconds over the entire series.

This year in the just-completed second round against Colorado, the Blues lost the series four games to two. They were outscored 22-18 and held a lead for 94:02.

The point being this: Colorado remains the team to beat in the Central Division and Western Conference. But the Blues have closed the gap.

“Oh for sure,” coach Craig Berube said after Friday’s wrenching 3-2 loss ended the series and the season for the Blues. “I think we’re right there, we’re right there. Our team plays hard, our team battles. We do lot of good things.”

Just not enough good things over a six-game series to topple the Stanley Cup favorites, who have won 15 of 21 games against St. Louis over the past two seasons.

“That’s a highly-skilled team over there,” Berube continued. “They’ve got a lot of offense, they got a lot of good players. I guess you could ask — you want more from some guys maybe, but I thought we played them pretty well, I really did.

“I didn’t like Game 1, but other than that, we were right there in all the games.”

The Blues were outshot 54-25 in Game 1 but stellar goaltending by Jordan Binnington nearly stole the game in what was a 3-2 overtime loss.

Which brings us to this question: Do the Blues win the series had Binnington been able to play the entire series?

“I don’t look at it that way,” Berube said. “Injuries happen, things happen in the playoffs, and you’ve got to fight through it and keep going. Which we did. We worked and we tried. I thought our guys battled hard.”

Nonetheless, the series was tied one game apiece and the Blues were leading 1-0 in Game 3 when Binnington suffered a series-ending injury — an apparent knee injury — on a collision caused by Colorado forward Nazem Kadri. The Blues had outscored Colorado 7-4 at that point in the series.

“Yeah, we obviously lost our best player there,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said.

They were outscored 18-11 the rest of the way and lost three of the remaining four games.

“Who knows?” Berube said. “I mean, that’s the way it goes. We won a Game 5, we’re on home ice here (Friday). Who knows? If it goes into OT, we win, and now we got a Game 7.”

But it never got to overtime. For a team that prides itself on its work ethic, there’s simply no excuse for the closing 14 seconds of regulation. The Avalanche were allowed to skate pretty freely up ice, with the Blues playing almost casual defensively — backing in, backing in. And then there was lost coverage, with Darren Helm left all alone on the outer edge of the left circle to fire in the game-winner.

“I think early on up the ice, we’re kind of in a set forecheck,” Berube said. “We let their ‘D’ get by us and carry the puck up the ice, created a little bit of an odd-man rush.

“Made a play to the weak side. They shot it, went through some people, and it went in. But up ice, we could have done a better job.”

He was referring to Jordan Kyrou, who pretty much gave Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson — the former Blue — a free pass getting out of his own end and through the neutral zone to help set up the game-winner.

If you’re trying to win a game, win a series, catch a rival for division supremacy, plays like that can’t happen. The Blues relaxed just a bit on the play; the Avalanche never seem to relax.

Similarly, on the game-tying goal by J.T. Compher midway through the third period, Robert Thomas made no attempt to check Devon Toews, who started the sequence that led to a score with one second left on a power play.

If Thomas challenges Toews and slows him down, maybe the power play ends, and the Blues have a chance to get Colton Parayko out of the box and into the play.

Parayko was penalized for delay of game after his attempted clearing pass was sent over the glass. It was a play that didn’t have to be made because Parayko had time to do make a better puck play and wasn’t under pressure.

All of the above examples are little things that can mean the difference between winning and losing, especially against a quality opponent such as Colorado.

In the larger picture, Colorado’s speed and skill remains problematical for the Blues. The Avalanche’s puck-moving corps of defensemen was as much of an issue for the Blues as their finishers up front.

Again, the gap is closing. But there’s still a gap.

“The guys from last year to this year have made steps,” Brayden Schenn said. “Thomas and Kyrou and those guys give us a huge chance to help us win. We’re definitely closer. Go back to last year, everything going on, they were just all over us.

“To this year, you at least give yourself a chance. And I don’t think we played as good as we needed to in the series. They’re a good team no doubt about it. But at times throughout 60 minutes I don’t think our game was as good.”

As good as it needed to be, or could have been, to beat the Avalanche.

And in the end, that’s what rankles O’Reilly, who’s very much a perfectionist.

“Overall, it’s a very disappointing season,” O’Reilly said. “I think we’re better than what we’ve shown against these guys. I thought we could’ve got that to seven (games).

“Obviously, this is a fresh reflection and there’s more to look at and such. But I feel we did underachieve this year. It’s one of the best teams I’ve played on, and I think it’s disappointing. It falls on myself as much as anyone. Yeah, we underachieved.”

