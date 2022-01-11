Blues continue their efforts to get O'Reilly's offense going

Postgame interview sessions with St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly, if you’ve ever seen one on a Blues postgame show, are an exercise in self-criticism. By his way of thinking, since he gets among the most ice time on the team, he’s got to be among the best players out there. He gives himself no quarter, allows no margin for error. When the Blues lose, O’Reilly takes it very personally.

On Sunday, after the Blues pulled out — somewhat miraculously — a 2-1 win over Dallas, it was a rare time to see O’Reilly smiling after a game. He brought his two young sons, Jameson and Declan, into the postgame Zoom session with writers and on this occasion, it was a hat trick’s worth of buoyant O’Reillys.

“Nice to have them here,” O’Reilly said. “Don’t get too many 1 o’clock games. It’s obviously nice the family could come and these guys get to see it.”

They picked a good one to see, with Dad getting the game-tying goal, his first goal in almost a month. Both the Blues and O’Reilly have been waiting for his season to get back into gear, and any and all signs of that happening are welcome.

“It’s a big goal for our captain — 100 percent,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “I think the last couple games the points have been coming for him, which is good to see. So hopefully it continues. He did a good job getting around the net. That’s where he scores his goals is around the net.”

O’Reilly has been the most dependable of Blues since he was acquired in a trade with Buffalo prior to the 2019-20 season and was instrumental to the team winning the Stanley Cup. In both of his first two seasons, he led the team in points, and in his third season, he was second. In two of those seasons he was right around a point per game. His lowest total was 0.86 points per game.

This season, he’s in sixth in points on the team and is eighth in points per game at 0.69. In 32 games, he has six goals and 16 assists; he’s on pace to have fewer points than he did last season, when he had 54 points in just 56 games.

Goals have been the issue this season. He has just four goals in his past 28 games, and has just two goals this season at even strength.

“Yeah, obviously I’m not putting the puck in the net the way I want to this year,” he said, “but we’re finding ways to win games and any time I can contribute, the better. That play (against Dallas) was just a fortunate bounce. I think I’ve got to do a better job of getting to the front of the net like I did there, just ready to shoot and put the puck in the net. It’s nice to contribute. I haven’t been doing a ton of that, so it’s always nice when you can step up and help the team win that way.”

Much of it comes down to finishing. O’Reilly had two goals in the Blues’ first four games and after Game 5, he missed four games because of COVID. He joked after his return that the COVID apparently affected his hands, because it took him nine games to finally score. O’Reilly is tied for seventh on the team in goals with six, the same number as defenseman Torey Krug.

But according to stats at moneypuck.com, he’s third on the team in expected goals at 10. His minus-4 difference between what he would have with normal finishing and what he’s actually done is the 18th highest in the league. (Though not the highest on the Blues; Robert Thomas is 12th at minus-4.3.) His finishing around the net has been well below the league average, per data at hockeyviz.com, and almost the inverse of last season, when he was about the same distance above it and because of that had 24 goals while his expected goals total was only 15.

Berube has been searching for ways to get not only his whole team’s offense going, but O’Reilly’s, which has included the somewhat radical move of splitting him from his longtime linemate David Perron. He’s currently on a line with Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev, two of the hottest wings on the team. In its limited time together, it’s been one of the most effective groupings the Blues have had this season.

“It’s obviously a little different,” O’Reilly said, “but I think for myself, it’s one of those things, mixing it up, trying to find something to get some different looks. It’s a long season. Over the course of it, you have to mix things up and get different looks and Barbs and Buch, they play very well together, they make great plays. It’s a different look, which is fun to see. They are definitely very, very highly skilled and very confident too, which is nice.”

The more positive O’Reilly is postgame, the better things are for the Blues.

