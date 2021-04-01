Blues continue to get healthier, but won-loss record keeps dipping

The friendly fire has sidelined him for 18 games, but Wednesday marked the first time he’s been seen by the media skating with the full roster. (Berube said he’s been skating behind the scenes as well.)

“He looked good today,” Berube said after practice. “I think he’s making real good strides. We’ll evaluate him tomorrow. I talked to him about possibly (playing) Friday. He looks pretty good. But he’s gotta feel like he’s ready to go.”

In practice, Barbashev alternated as the fourth-line center with Bozak. A healthy Barbashev is kind of a “glue” player, similar to Sundqvist, in terms of helping the entire operation run more smoothly. He can play up in the lineup if needed, is comfortable at both center and wing. He’s one of the team’s best penalty-killing forwards, can grind and play the physical game, and will pop in a goal every now and then.

As for Parayko, he was once again skating with Niko Mikkola on a fourth — or extra — defensive pairing. Although he continues to make progress with his back injury, his timetable remains murkier.

“Different situation to be honest,” Berube said. “I don’t really (know). Tomorrow we’ll see how he looks and how he feels again. And we’ll make a decision on him. But that one’s up in the air still.”