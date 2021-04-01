Blues continue to get healthier, but won-loss record keeps dipping

For the first time in forever, Ivan Barbashev was back at practice Wednesday, skating with the full St. Louis Blues squad at Enterprise Center. He could be in the lineup as soon as Friday’s contest in Colorado according to coach Craig Berube.
Colton Parayko was out there as well. He has now become a familiar participant in practice as he inches closer to a return to action.
Vladimir Tarasenko has been back for a while. Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas and Jacob de la Rose all have returned over the last couple of weeks.
There were 24 Blues taking part in Wednesday’s practice, and as Berube looked over the group, it’s the closest he’s had to his full roster in a long, long time.
“It’s nice for sure, seeing a lot of guys out there that you didn’t see for a while,” Berube said. “I think it just changes your dynamic and how your team looks for sure. And how your team feels, to be honest with you.
“It’s been a tough year with injuries. We all know that. You gotta go through that at times. The bottom line is we are getting healthy now. We don’t have everybody back, but we’ve got a number of our guys back.”
Granted, Oskar Sundqvist (knee) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) aren’t coming back this season. Fourth-liner Mackenzie MacEachern (upper-body) remains on injured reserve. But assuming Barbashev and Parayko are back in the lineup soon, this is about as good as it will get for the Blues.
So what can the Blues do with that? Can they snap out of their funk, and be the team everyone thought they could be at the start of the season — a leading contender in the West Division?
Or will they continue this slide towards mediocrity and quite possibly miss the playoffs altogether?
“We have an opportunity to turn things around here, and it starts in Colorado on Friday,” Berube said.
Floundering at 16-13-6, the Blues have 21 games remaining in the regular season. Seventeen of those 21 are against the top three teams in the West — Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota — starting with games Friday and Saturday against the Avalanche in Denver.
The Blues have an opportunity to attack this closing stretch with pretty much a full deck.
“It’s always good to have another guy get out there with us and practice,” Zach Sanford said. “It’s been a tough year as far as injuries and stuff go. But there’s no better time to get guys back than the end of the year, and hopefully Barbs can jump right back in and help us out.”
Barbashev was playing some of his best hockey of the season — two goals, two assists and plus-5 over a five-game stretch — when struck in the left ankle by a David Perron shot in the third period of a Feb. 18 game against San Jose.
The friendly fire has sidelined him for 18 games, but Wednesday marked the first time he’s been seen by the media skating with the full roster. (Berube said he’s been skating behind the scenes as well.)
“He looked good today,” Berube said after practice. “I think he’s making real good strides. We’ll evaluate him tomorrow. I talked to him about possibly (playing) Friday. He looks pretty good. But he’s gotta feel like he’s ready to go.”
In practice, Barbashev alternated as the fourth-line center with Bozak. A healthy Barbashev is kind of a “glue” player, similar to Sundqvist, in terms of helping the entire operation run more smoothly. He can play up in the lineup if needed, is comfortable at both center and wing. He’s one of the team’s best penalty-killing forwards, can grind and play the physical game, and will pop in a goal every now and then.
As for Parayko, he was once again skating with Niko Mikkola on a fourth — or extra — defensive pairing. Although he continues to make progress with his back injury, his timetable remains murkier.
“Different situation to be honest,” Berube said. “I don’t really (know). Tomorrow we’ll see how he looks and how he feels again. And we’ll make a decision on him. But that one’s up in the air still.”
Parayko is doing more and more in practice, in terms of skating and drills and just general physical exertion, and looks more and more comfortable doing it. But he hasn’t really twisted that big frame of his, creating the torque to unleash one of his 100 mph slap shots.
A back injury can be trickier in terms of knowing when exactly it’s OK to go full bore.
“Definitely,” Berube said. “Way more trickier. The issues he has, he’s gotta feel comfortable mentally. Physically, he’s probably not gonna feel as good as he wants to feel. But we’ll have to see.”
Even factoring all that into the equation, it certainly looks like Parayko’s return is near.
But there’s been an odd feature about Blues players returning to health: the more players return, the worse the Blues seem to be doing in the won-lost column.
Tarasenko was the first among the steady stream of returning players, followed by Bozak, Schwartz and the others. Since they started getting the band back together, the Blues have won only two of 11 games (2-5-4). Normally when you get your regulars back in the lineup, you expect to get better. Not worse.
Undoubtedly, an adjustment period was expected. But probably not one that’s lasted this long and has been so bumpy.
“I think that before we started getting guys back, there was like a chemistry going on with our team,” Berube said. “We were playing well, doing some little things right defensively and keeping games tight. Finding ways to win games.
“And then you start getting new people back and they’re put in situations that maybe somebody else was in before.”
Roles change. Lines get juggled. The power play and penalty kill units are adjusted. And for the players returning from injury, especially those who have been out for extended periods, it takes a while to get back to game speed.
“You kind of lose your chemistry a little bit with your club,” Berube said. “But again, I think we’ve got a number of guys back for a number of games now. It’s gotta get past that.”
Or it’ll be too late.