One of the first things Craig Berube said when he took over as interim coach of the Blues on Tuesday was that the coaching staff would hold players more accountable, and that would start in practice.
One of the things the Blues haven’t been able to do since then is practice.
The Blues’ 8-4 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night was a fitting close to a frantic run of seven games in 11 days that saw two sets of back-to-back games and two sets of three games in four days in which four players got injured, while five games were lost, three of them by shutout. And in the middle, one coach got fired.
So much was going on, and so little of it was encouraging, that you have to think Sunday’s off day was very well received.
But for a team in need of a new perspective, there was no time to work on anything. Any changes that were made happened on the fly in meetings and video sessions, or were ad libbed as they went along, like Pat Maroon’s fight against Nashville. One thing there wasn’t a lot of during that period was on-ice practice. The Blues’ coaching change came in the middle of one of the team’s busiest stretches of the schedule. The Blues had one full practice session during those 11 days, on the day that Berube took over. Otherwise, the team had either optional skates or days off when they weren’t playing to save their energy for games.
If change starts at practice, the chance for change starts Monday. The team will have two days to work on whatever Berube wants to work on and make whatever alternations he wants to make before heading out to Detroit to start a three-game trip that closes with back-to-back games in Colorado and Arizona. Berube has said whatever changes there are figure to be slight, but this is where he really begins to put his stamp on the team.
“I think it’s good that we got practice time here,” Berube said. “I think there’s a lot of emotion that’s been going on lately, and that carried over in the game (Saturday).”
“We’ve got one day off and we get back to work because we’ve got to get back to work,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “It’s an important week for us. We go on the road again. We’ve got to get to work on Monday and grab this and get ready for a tough road trip.”
Sunday also gave the team a slight mental break amid what has been a trying week and a half with a lot going on, though it was probably more trying for former coach Mike Yeo than the players.
“We’ve got to just regroup,” defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “We got a good day off (Sunday), rest up and hopefully we’ll have some more bodies back by next game but just take time to brainstorm, look at yourself in the mirror and just come next game and do a lot better.”
Both the regularity and intensity of the losses figure to be taking a toll on the team, which has suffered four four-goal losses among its 11 defeats. Berube also talked that first day about instilling confidence in the team. But if that happened Friday when the Blues beat Nashville, it was gone Saturday with the Winnipeg loss. David Perron thinks the team needs to block out the sizable distractions and talk that now cloak them. At least the talk of firing the coach no longer hangs over them, though it may soon be replaced by talk of shaking up the roster.
“It doesn’t matter how it goes right now other than we have to put on our work boots at practice and make sure we recover from that,” Perron said. “I know you guys are all doing a great job reporting and all that, but we can’t listen to the noise. We have to come together as a team within us and work really hard and show everybody what type of team we can have.
“On the road, it’s going to be good. I’m a big believer. When (Mike) Sullivan came in (as coach at) Pittsburgh (in 2015-16) — I was only there a couple weeks before I changed teams but he was mentioning it a lot — don’t listen to the noise on the outside. It’s normal, everyone’s doing their job, but we can’t listen to it. Whatever it is, come to work the next day as if we won and put a smile on our face, work really hard. You saw what happened there, they won two Cups in a row. No one believed that in January at the time, they really turned it around.
“I know it’s tough right now, we have to go work and be a lot better, but we still have to come together as a group.”
That they do, because the team’s inability to work as a five-man group, joining the forwards and defensemen into a cohesive unit, is one of the issues. That’s something for the team to work on in practice, but whether or not the road is a place to get well remains to be seen. The Blues have the fewest points on the road in the NHL, though they’ve also played the fewest games on the road. On the Blues’ previous road trip, Yeo talked of the “optics” that made it look like the struggling team was doing even worse than it was because it had played fewer games than everybody else.
But it’s clear playing at home is no balm. Once again Saturday, the team was booed off the ice, an event that has happened more often than not this season. That’s one bit of noise that it may be hard for the team to block out.
“It’s embarrassing,” Edmundson said. “The fans don’t deserve that (kind of play), and especially at home where you’ve got to leave it all on the line. These fans deserve better than that and we definitely deserved to be booed off the ice (Saturday).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.