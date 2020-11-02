Blues' focus turns to 'Return to Play 2.0'

The playoffs have come and gone. So has the draft. Free agency has slowed to a trickle.

So what now?

“There’s getting to be less and less to do,” St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week. “It feels a lot like August, you know, in a normal year. It feels like offseason now, except it’s just offseason with bad weather.”

For obvious reasons, this is anything but a normal year or normal offseason in the National Hockey League.

The leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, and we’re just a couple of days from Halloween, normally a time when the NHL is completing its first month of play. But in the Year of the Pandemic, it has become the heart of the offseason.

And neither Armstrong, nor the NHL can tell you for sure when next season will start. Or how many games will be played. Or whether divisions might be geographically realigned in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL is not giving up on the idea of beginning play on Jan. 1 — or three months later than usual — but still playing a full 82-game schedule. At least that’s the league’s public stance. But as each week passes, those goals seem increasingly far-fetched — especially the 82-game part.