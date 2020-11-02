Blues' focus turns to 'Return to Play 2.0'

The playoffs have come and gone. So has the draft. Free agency has slowed to a trickle.
So what now?
“There’s getting to be less and less to do,” St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week. “It feels a lot like August, you know, in a normal year. It feels like offseason now, except it’s just offseason with bad weather.”
For obvious reasons, this is anything but a normal year or normal offseason in the National Hockey League.
The leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, and we’re just a couple of days from Halloween, normally a time when the NHL is completing its first month of play. But in the Year of the Pandemic, it has become the heart of the offseason.
And neither Armstrong, nor the NHL can tell you for sure when next season will start. Or how many games will be played. Or whether divisions might be geographically realigned in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The NHL is not giving up on the idea of beginning play on Jan. 1 — or three months later than usual — but still playing a full 82-game schedule. At least that’s the league’s public stance. But as each week passes, those goals seem increasingly far-fetched — especially the 82-game part.
An 82-game season is problematic because of television broadcasting concerns. NBC is the primary carrier of the NHL playoffs, but it is also carrying the Summer Olympics starting July 23. As a result, the NHL season has to be finished by then. Even with a Jan. 1 start, it would take some squeezing to work in 82 regular-season games and two months of playoffs by July 23.
So welcome to Return to Play 2.0. Whatever lessons the NHL learned after pausing the 2019-20 season for four months starting March 12, there are different challenges this time around, starting with the fact that you’re attempting to play an entire season this time around involving all 31 teams. Not just the playoffs.
Even so, Armstrong feels there’s less uncertainty than there was during the pause last spring and early summer.
“We’ve penciled in Jan. 1, so you have a date to point to,” Armstrong said. “So it’s not like are you coming back next week or in two weeks or three weeks? So no, that uncertainty hasn’t hit yet.”
The message to Blues players after their first-round playoff loss to Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble in August was take a few weeks off, and then start training and training hard like they would in a normal offseason. That message hasn’t really changed.
“It’s prepare to what the NHL and the NHLPA have told you — Jan. 1,” Armstrong said. “And prepare your body knowing that it’s going to be a very condensed scheduled and be ready.”
There have been reports and informed speculation about a shortened season. And a realignment that would lump all seven Canadian teams into one division. The Canadian division would solve the problem of crossing the U.S. border back and forth during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. And it would necessitate a realignment of the three other divisions.
“Whether you play 42 games or whether you play 82 games — or anything in between — you dress 18 skaters and two goalies and you go out there,” Armstrong said. “So there’s no dynamic change for us.”
Same thing for any divisional changes.
“Again, you go out and you compete against the guy on the other bench, whether they’re in a Canadian (division), or from the Southeast or Northeast. It doesn’t really matter. It’s just competition.”
But there has been very little in the way of league-wide discussion on the matter. There was a Zoom call involving general managers last week that didn’t come close to getting into specifics.
“The call was basically: ‘We’ll inform you when we have more information,’” Armstrong said. “I thought it was a helpful call. For me it’s much easier to measure twice and cut once in a situation like this, than to haphazardly throw out things that you have to alter all the time.
“I like the league and the union’s approach right now. There’s no sense making proclamations until you know what you’re dealing with.”
And given the NHL’s undisputed success in getting the 2019-20 season completed with the playoff bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto, it’s hard to argue with the patient approach.
“I think the league has gained quite a bit of equity with everyone because of how successful the return to play was,” Armstrong said. “So when your clearest memory and closest memory is something that had success, you’re much more apt to — I don’t say give the benefit of the doubt — but you’re apt to trust the process because the players and the league did a hell of a job of pulling that off.”
Being in a bubble for several weeks, or even longer for teams that advanced in the playoffs, was far from ideal last summer. But it wasn’t necessarily supposed to be fun.
“We didn’t pay an entrance fee, like you’re going into an amusement park,” Armstrong said. “It was our jobs.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!