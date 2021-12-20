Blues' games in Ottawa, Toronto postponed

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It turned out to be a short stay in Canada for the St. Louis Blues.

The NHL announced during the second period of Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets that the Blues’ scheduled games Tuesday in Ottawa and Thursday in Toronto have been postponed due to COVID concerns.

All told, 12 games involving a U.S. team playing in Canada or vice versa scheduled for Monday through Thursday will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

“With all the cases they got right now, it’s probably the best call,” coach Craig Berube said following the Blues’ 4-2 loss to the Jets. “So we’ll get going after Christmas again.”

Without the Ottawa and Toronto contests, the Blues don’t play again until Dec. 27 — at home against the New Jersey Devils. It is possible the Blues will hold a couple of practices before then, but as of Sunday there was no clarity on that.

“We haven’t talked about that yet,” Berube said. “We’ll figure that out because the rules are you’re not allowed to get on the ice again until the 27th. We have a game that day.”

Under the original scheduling, the league-wide Christmas break starts after the games of Dec. 23 (Thursday) are completed, and the entire league is off from then until Dec. 27. So it’s possible the Blues could practice on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

“I don’t know yet,” Berube said. “We gotta discuss it. But there could be a good possibility we go back, practice for a day or two and head out for Christmas.”

If nothing else, Berube figures to have a much healthier team by the 27th. Injured players Ville Husso, Jordan Kyrou, David Perron, Robert Thomas and Jake Walman all have been practicing with the team lately.

“For sure, we’re gonna get healthier,” Berube said. “Those guys probably were gonna play on this trip — some of ‘em. After Christmas we’ll see where we’re at.”

But one thing’s for sure: The Blues are done for Canada, at least for the remainder of the calendar year. On one hand, postponing the Ottawa and Toronto games seems odd considering the team already is in Canada.

And with the tightened COVID protocols in place, the team’s exposure to the outside world is greatly limited on the road. Why not just play the games since you were already in the country?

Nonetheless, Blues players had no problem with heading out of Canada on Sunday evening.

“I totally understand that,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “I think the idea is if someone was to test positive then they’d be stuck in Canada over Christmas break quarantining, and guys want to be with their families over Christmas.”

O’Reilly was on the same page as Krug in terms of getting out of Canada.

“I think it’s smart right now with the break coming up,” O’Reilly said. “I think it’s smart that we get back to St. Louis. We don’t want any more (positive tests) popping here and being stuck in Canada and can’t come back. … But I think some changes do need to be made.”

By changes, O’Reilly believes the league is testing players too often. Which leads to more positive tests, even though many of those testing positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“You’ve got guys vaccinated, double-vaccinated,” O’Reilly said. “Some guys aren’t showing any symptoms, and (testing positive) and they’re in COVID protocol. I think I’d like to see no testing unless you have symptoms.

“It’s not up to me. It’s the league and players’ decision. And hopefully we can figure this out because it’s frustrating. We want to keep going in the season and playing it. But the way things are working out, I guess the safety’s a concern.”

Most players around the league and on the Blues’ roster seem to be of the same opinion.

“We’re healthy hockey athletes that for the most have had very mild symptoms,” Krug said. “Everyone’s on the same page. We want to play. It’s disappointing, but like I said there’s certain things out of our control.”

