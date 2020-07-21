Blues gearing up for life in the NHL's 'bubble'

EDMONTON, Alberta — As the days start to stack up in Phase 3 (training camp), it’s coming quick. A few more practices in St. Louis and then it’s off to Edmonton for hockey ... Blu-u-u-es hockey.
“We’re getting close here,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “Yeah, it is kind of sad at home after being around, especially with my little guy. We became kind of best friends and did everything together.”
Presumably, he was talking about 2½-year-old son Jameson. (Wife Jayna gave birth recently to a second son, during the NHL’s coronavirus pause.)
“It’s gonna be tough,” O’Reilly said. “But at the same time, too, I’m thinking: ‘OK, what do I have to bring? What’s gonna be able to keep me busy? Am I bringing a guitar? Am I bringing an X-box? How am I gonna make sure I’m not just sitting in my room doing nothing there?’
“So it’s a unique time. It’s definitely different.”
The younger Blues undoubtedly are bringing their Xboxes. Alexander Steen will bring a few books. As for Brayden Schenn, he’s packing for the long haul.
“It’s gonna be cold there and we plan on playing in September and October, and you gotta pack accordingly,” Schenn said.
The earliest the Blues could return to St. Louis would be mid August, with a series elimination in the Round of 16. But the Stanley Cup Final could go into early October.
The average September high temperature in Edmonton is 62 degrees (Fahrenheit), with an average low of 42. By way of comparison, the averages in St. Louis for September are 81/61.
And yes, it has been known to snow in September in Alberta's provincial capital.
The Blues are expected to leave Sunday for Edmonton, the hub city for the 12 Western Conference squads participating in the postseason re-start of the 2019-20 season.
What do the Blues’ expect from life in the “bubble?
General manager Doug Armstrong and coach Craig Berube have been on league-wide conference calls about the subject, so they have some idea. It's the same for defenseman Colton Parayko, who has been involved as the Blues’ player representative to the NHL Players’ Association.
But there are last-minute details to be worked out. And as the team returns to practice Tuesday following an off day Monday, the bulk of the squad is pretty much in the dark.
“Still kinda waiting on some information on what it’s gonna be like there and things like that,” Steen said late last week. “So kinda adjust as we get that information. Pack for a long time, I guess. Big suitcase instead of a small one. But yeah, I don’t really know what to expect.”
He’s not alone.
“We don’t even know what the bubble looks like,” Schenn said Sunday. “We haven’t really been given much information on what it consists of or what’s in it.”
But that’ll change this week. "The bubble" is a contained area in downtown Edmonton, basically open to just the participating teams, officiating crews, league officials, network television personnel and some support and maintenance staffers.
The Blues are one of six teams scheduled to stay at the JW Marriott hotel, which is physically attached via skywalk to Rogers Place — home of the Edmonton Oilers, and for the next couple of months the Western Conference postseason qualifiers (and eventually the Cup Final).
The arena and hotel are the centerpiece of what’s known as the Ice District, which consists of clubs, restaurants, shops, etc. At least part of that area will be closed off to fans and the general public, hence the “bubble” monitor — giving the participating teams the safest possible environment in which to play games while trying to avoid COVID-19.
There have been reports of planned amenities such as golf simulators, basketball courts, as well as ping pong tables set up on rooftop patios. (Beware of falling ping pong balls.) There is the possibility of outdoor concerts and outdoor movies shown on big screens, because at the moment the average temperature is in the 70s.
About a half-dozen Edmonton restaurants are being called upon to feed the teams.
“Obviously we see pictures of the NBA, the food,” Blues forward David Perron said, referring to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. “One guy had a bunch of candy in his room, whatever he ordered.
“We’re obviously hoping that our lifestyle food-wise doesn’t change. We’re guys that take care of ourselves. We like having good healthy food. . . . Obviously, it’s nice every once in a while to have a treat day and kind of eat whatever you want. But I think it’s important that we’re taken care of that way. I think the NHLPA and the NHL are gonna work together (on it).”
That they are. But the bottom line obviously is hockey, which for the Blues means defending their Cup title. And no one expressed that better than Vladimir Tarasenko.
“We don’t go there for like a resort, or somewhere else where we’re expecting like unbelievable food served for five-star summer resort,” Tarasenko said. “We’re gonna be playing hockey. . . . I don’t need much to live. I just need a bed and food.”
But as their time in the bubble continues, and maybe players start to get a little bored, will they be tempted to leave the bubble for a restaurant meal or cold beverage and risk coronavirus infection?
What would, say, Berube in his mid 20s do in such circumstances?
“Yeah, I think everybody’s gonna be tempted at some point,” he said with a laugh. “You just gotta do what’s right for the team. The team’s gotta come first. Again, it boils down to discipline.”
The Blues are a tight-knit group that bonds well on the road. They’ve been one of the NHL’s best road teams over this season and last. So even in these unique circumstances, perhaps some of that road mojo will translate into bubble/hub city success.
“Yeah, I think that just the maturity of our team is gonna help us going into it,” Armstrong said. “We have a balance of experienced players and younger players but I think what they’ve gone through over the last few years puts them in a good spot.
“How last year ended, obviously there’s a positive feeling. But we had to go through a lot to get to the end of last year. I think we’re a hardened team mentally, and I think this is gonna be something where our experience hopefully will play in our favor that we can eliminate all the white noise of what’s happening around us and just come and get the job done.”
While avoiding the virus.
