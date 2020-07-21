Blues gearing up for life in the NHL's 'bubble'

What would, say, Berube in his mid 20s do in such circumstances?

“Yeah, I think everybody’s gonna be tempted at some point,” he said with a laugh. “You just gotta do what’s right for the team. The team’s gotta come first. Again, it boils down to discipline.”

The Blues are a tight-knit group that bonds well on the road. They’ve been one of the NHL’s best road teams over this season and last. So even in these unique circumstances, perhaps some of that road mojo will translate into bubble/hub city success.

“Yeah, I think that just the maturity of our team is gonna help us going into it,” Armstrong said. “We have a balance of experienced players and younger players but I think what they’ve gone through over the last few years puts them in a good spot.

“How last year ended, obviously there’s a positive feeling. But we had to go through a lot to get to the end of last year. I think we’re a hardened team mentally, and I think this is gonna be something where our experience hopefully will play in our favor that we can eliminate all the white noise of what’s happening around us and just come and get the job done.”

While avoiding the virus.

