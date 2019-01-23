ANAHEIM, Calif. — Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson stood in the dressing room at Enterprise Center on Saturday with the team’s Bobby Plager gloves hanging around his neck. The gloves are an honor started this season bestowed upon the player judged to be the most valuable in the game by the previous recipient of the award.
Gunnarsson was coming off a game in which he had scored for the second straight time, a goal that gave him points in a career-high five straight games, a most uncharacteristic achievement for a player who pretty much defines “stay-at-home” defenseman.
Was that the first time this season he’d won the gloves, Gunnarsson was asked.
“Yeah,” he said. “I haven’t had that many chances.”
Gunnarsson has appeared in just 16 of the Blues' first 49 games in a star-crossed season that has seen him keep getting knocked out of the lineup.
He had offseason operations on his knee and hip after injuries late last season that delayed his return to the lineup and kept him out the first 10 games. Then he came back, played seven games, hurt his hand and missed 20 games. Then he came back, played five games and got sick, missing three games. (The last one was a healthy scratch after a win in which interim coach Craig Berube didn’t want to break up his defense.) Now he’s at three games in a row.
It has, almost literally, been a case of, if it’s not one thing, it’s another for the veteran defenseman.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Gunnarsson said. “During the summer, I was planning to come back healthy and prove that I can still play, coming off two big surgeries. Got back, feeling great, got another injury just lingering, and then got back, got sick. Just trying to fight that has been a challenge but sometimes, like (against Ottawa), you face adversity, it doesn’t go your way, you just have to try to prove yourself and show who you are.”
Here, in his fifth season in St. Louis, Gunnarsson is playing as well as he has with the team. He’s played so little that his numbers for the season aren’t terribly indicative: He has two goals and three assists, though if had been able to play at that pace for 82 games, he’d end with 24 points, a career high. But when he’s been healthy and been matched with Alex Pietrangelo on what has been the team’s top pairing, that’s when the team, and Pietrangelo, have been at their best. Gunnarsson’s stay-at-home tendencies — never mind his just-ended point streak — pair well with Pietrangelo jumping into the attack, and the match has served the team well. Pietrangelo is plus-3 in games when paired with Gunnarsson, minus-11 when paired with someone else.
“Gunny’s a solid defender,” Berube said. “He settles things down out there, he’s always in good position, but he’s been known to get into the offensive zone and do some things at times. He scores some big goals every once in a while.”
“He’s a huge part of our team,” defenseman Colton Parayko said, “not just offensively, but he’s just so sound all over the ice. If you watch him, he’s a huge part of the way that we play and a huge part of our success as a team. Ever since I came here, he’s shown me a lot and taught me a lot. He might not be a standout guy or whatever, but to us he is. And it’s awesome.”
This is a critical season for Gunnarsson. He turned 32 in November and he’s in the final season of his contract with the Blues. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season, so what happens to him next is very much up in the air. He hasn’t played more than 72 games since 2013-14, his last season in Toronto.
“Right now I’m trying not to think about it with the way the season’s been,” he said. “I haven’t played that many games. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to show I’m still a good player. I’ll take them as they come right now.”
Twice this season, Berube has chosen to go with seven defensemen in a game so he could get Gunnarsson on the ice as soon as he came back from injuries. It’s part of a complicated situation for Blues defensemen: When all seven members of the defense have been healthy, choosing which one sits out has been a challenge.
“It is tough competition right now, no doubt about it,” Gunnarsson said. “Seven good guys. Some times playing with seven D, it’s not perfect either, but we’re trying to make it work. It’s good; we’ve got the depth, we’ve got one extra guy who can step in at any time. You can’t sit back and relax. You have to be on your toes.
“I feel a lot of confidence from the coaches when I come back and get to play. I’m just doing the best I can right now. We’ll see. I can’t worry too much about what comes in April, May, June, July. It’s months ahead. It’s like this team, we can’t worry about what’s going to be in a couple weeks.”
And right now, everything is fine with Gunnarsson. He’s not hurt, he’s not sick — “I couldn’t speak there for a bit,” he said. “It was kind of tough.” — and at plus-6, he trails only Ryan O’Reilly and Parayko in plus-minus, which considering the paucity of games he’s played, is no small feat.
“I feel good,” he said. “It’s not something I really want to think about, what could happen. I’m just trying to play hard. If injuries come, they come. You get sick, you get sick. I’m just trying to be here right now.”
