When Colton Parayko thought about his disappointing season with the St. Louis Blues, one of the culprits was … thinking?

“I think during the beginning of the year when it was a little rocky from a personal standpoint, just a lot of trying to think and trying to figure things out,” Parayko said during exit interviews on April 15. “I think it’s natural when things aren’t going right, in hockey or whatever you guys do, writing or anything, really. Just to try and figure out why or what you can do better.

“From my standpoint, I was just trying to almost do too much, trying to think too much about what I can do more. I feel like hockey’s such a fast game that you’ve just got to play.”

The end result was a season in which Parayko was part of a Blues defense that underperformed in its own zone, and a year in which Parayko’s offensive impact was one of the worst among NHL defensemen.

In 79 games this season, Parayko had four goals and 23 assists. When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Blues produced 4.71 fewer shots on goal per hour and scored 1.1 fewer goals per hour. Both figures were in the bottom 10 for NHL defensemen with at least 700 minutes at 5-on-5.

Across the last six weeks of the season, Parayko’s game seemed to step up, as he appeared more aggressive defensively closing out plays and more opportunistic on the offensive end in jumping into the rush or down the walls.

“I’ve said it 100 times, when he’s thinking too much and not just using his feet and skating and closing plays out and being physical — he agreed with me, he was overthinking things too much and trying to be too safe,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “There’s no reason for him to ever play that way. He’s got all the abilities to be a great defender and produce for us offensively with his feet and his shot. He’ll be a much better player next year.”

Parayko — given his tenure with the organization, his status as an alternate captain and his contract that has seven more years on it at $6.5 million annually — became the poster child for the Blues’ defensive struggles, rightly or wrongly.

His misplays in the defensive zone became commonplace despite his overall positive impact on team defense (he led all Blues defensemen in shot prevention and scoring chance prevention). His hesitancy to shoot the puck got him moved off the power play in favor of Nick Leddy and Calle Rosen when the Blues dealt with injuries.

Despite his 6-foot-6 frame, Parayko often times seemed outmuscled at the net front during the season.

“He’s a great guy, we all know that,” Berube said. “He’s the type of guy you want to be around 24/7, but when he puts his skates on, he’s got to get that switch and say ‘Listen, I’ve got to be a tough defenseman tonight.’ I’m not talking about fighting and things like that. Talking about defending, being hard to play against, being hard at our net, that type of stuff.”

On the eve of the trade deadline, during a March 2 win in San Jose, Parayko submitted perhaps his best game of the season. He notched a goal and an assist, but was also noticeable disrupting plays and creating rush chances for the Blues going the other way.

From there, his game grew for the most part (with some bumps along the way) through the rest of the season. At the time, Parayko chalked it up to added confidence.

“When I’m playing my best is when I’m just playing, as weird as it sounds,” Parayko said. “I think not thinking as much, just trusting your instincts, that’s when I think I’m at my best and when a lot of players are at their best.”

Parayko is one of the biggest pieces the Blues are counting on for a bounce back season next year. His contract (and term) suggests he needs to be part of the solution in St. Louis, and his pedigree and physical tools may mean he’s more likely due for a rebound than Leddy or Torey Krug.

Parayko, turns 30 in May, will enter his ninth season in St. Louis in the fall.

“It’s definitely on me to be the best that I can, and play the way that I can,” Parayko said. “I think that with that being said, just got to keep pushing forward. Frustrating year. We all know that. We know the standard of what the St. Louis Blues are, especially since I’ve been here, and what the standard for myself is.”