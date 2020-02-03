Perhaps more than any professional team sport, there’s a fine line between winning and losing in hockey. The puck takes strange bounces, a shot clangs off the post, you run into a hot goalie.
“It’s real fine,” St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said after Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Winnipeg.
The Blues are falling on the wrong side of that line lately, at least when it comes to playing away from home. They’ve lost their road mojo. If anyone in western Canada finds it, please return to: St. Louis Blues, 14th & Clark, c/o Craig Berube.
“We’ve been really good on the road (in the past),” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “I think what’s gotten us being successful on the road is our desperation, being predictable to one another. We just kinda got away from that.”
After a 1-3 road trip, they’ve gotten away from victory. They are now 1-6-1 away from home since the end of December. The Blues have one of the best home records in the NHL at 17-4-4, but are a modest 14-10-4 away from home.
“It happens,” goalie Jordan Binnington said. “We’ve had some adversity before. It’s no problem, we can handle it. We got good leaders and a lot of talent on this team. We’re just gonna keep working. We’re at home I think for a couple of games, so it’ll be good to get back and regroup and just keep working, right?”
The Blues play Carolina on Tuesday, Winnipeg on Thursday and Dallas on Saturday at Enterprise Center, where they’re 9-0-1 over their past 10 games.
No one in the Central Division has really gotten hot lately, with the possible exception of the Chicago Blackhawks who have won seven of their last 10. So even with their recent road lull, the rest of the Central hasn’t nibbled much into the cushion the Blues built over the first half of the season.
Last year at the start of February, the Blues were in the process of rocking the hockey world with a franchise-record 11-game winning streak. The last thing they want this February is the opposite — an extended slump.
From the start of the season everyone has wondered when or if the Stanley Cup hangover would hit, when the impact of all those playoff games, coupled with the shorter offseason, would catch up with the Blues.
Well, four months of the regular season have passed — only two remain — and the Blues have done a remarkable job of making sure those two- or three-game skids haven’t become extended slumps.
“We know what we gotta do,” Pietrangelo said. “We’re a pretty honest group. So we’ll get back at it on Monday and look at it, and have good, honest conversations. We know that we can be better in a lot of different areas. So I expect the next game for us to start a lot better than we have been.”
This season is flying by. The Blues (31-14-8) are down to just 29 games remaining in the regular season. We’re not quite down to the stretch run, but it’s not far off.
On the just-completed road trip, different things hurt the Blues at different times.
Against the Jets, the Blues allowed late goals in both the first and second periods — three of them in total — including one with 15 seconds left in the second by Andrew Copp. That simply can’t happen.
Against Edmonton, they had a terrible first period, one of their worst of the season, getting outshot 13-3 and outscored 2-0. The Oilers had a whopping 30 overall shot attempts if you include blocked shots and missed shots in the period.
Against Calgary, the team’s normally stout penalty kill went AWOL, with the Flames scoring on each of their first three power play attempts.
There also were some common threads, such as periodic defensive breakdowns that frequently resulted in goals.
The Blues continue to have problems in the second period. They were outscored 2-0 by Winnipeg on Saturday and have been outscored 11-2 in the second period over their past six games.
And they continue to find themselves playing from behind. They trailed after two periods in all four games on the trip and were down 2-0 to Edmonton after one period and 3-0 to Winnipeg after two.
“We can’t put ourselves in that situation all the time,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “We have to find a way to get on the board early and then have our identity and wear teams down from that.”
“It’s tough playing catchup against good teams, especially good goaltenders,” Pietrangelo said. “You’re pushing, you’re pushing.”
But the Blues couldn’t push back enough in Edmonton and Winnipeg.
The Blues did run into very good goaltending from Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko, Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck. They had a combined 109 shots on goal in those games — an average of 36.3 per game — but only five goals to show for it.
“We had a lot of what we call Grade A opportunities, it’s just you gotta bear down in that spot,” Pietrangelo said, speaking specifically of the Winnipeg game.
In addition, the Blues definitely have to do something about their puck possession and offensive strategy in empty-net situations. They yielded empty-net goals in Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg (two). Take away those four empty-netters and all four games on the trip were one-goal contests, with the Blues’ only victory coming in a 5-4 shootout in Calgary.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” O’Reilly said. “We’re still obviously in a good spot. We want to get back to winning games, but it’s doing the little things.”
Little things that can decide which side of that fine line you end up on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.