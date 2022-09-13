Blues' Jordan Kyrou signs 8-year, $65 million contract extension

When Robert Thomas was signed to a franchise-record eight-year, $65 million contract extension on July 13, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong mentioned that teammate Jordan Kyrou was next in line.

“Moving forward, Robert and Jordan, they're becoming more and more the alpha males - and the game is trending towards that,” Armstrong said at the time. “I think Kyrou, you saw what he did last year, needs to be a top player for us to be a top franchise.

“The question might be well, why Robert before Jordan? Like the old analogy, how do you get the horses back in the barn?

“One at a time. So we got one horse back in the barn and now we'll go to work on some of the other guys.”

Well, exactly two months after signing Thomas, Armstrong got another horse in the barn. A thoroughbred actually, when Kyrou was signed to a contract extension Tuesday. It’s an eight-year, $65 million deal – with an average annual value of $8.125 million. It's the same deal as Thomas.

At age 24, Kyrou is 14 months older than Thomas and was drafted one year earlier (in 2016). It has taken Kyrou slightly longer to develop, but both players basically have been joined at the hip as highly-touted prospects.

Both are making $2.8 million this season and were scheduled to be arbitration-eligible restricted free agents before their extensions this offseason. Now, they’re both budding stars, locked up until the start of the next decade.

Kyrou had a breakthrough year in 2020-21, when he scored 14 goals with 21 assists in 55 games.

He took things a step farther last season, establishing new career highs in goals (27), assists (48) and points (75) in 74 games, and was named to the All-Star game in his first full season at the NHL level.

Kyrou is one of the fastest players in the league. The fastest, in fact, during the skills competition during All-Star Weekend. He is an aggressive shooter, who isn’t shy about looking for his shot, and a deft passer.