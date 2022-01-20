Blues' latest look features Russians, youngsters and "old reliables"

With few exceptions, you can divide the St. Louis Blues’ forward group into three distinct categories this season.

Let’s start with the “Old Reliables” — veterans who have been with the team for a while and have a track record of consistent production.

Next are the “Russians” — pretty self-explanatory, right?

And finally, the “Youngsters” — we’re talking mainly about Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, ascending players who are starting to make their mark in the NHL.

The Youngsters and the Russians have been strong all season, carrying much of the load as the Blues went through a long post-Thanksgiving stretch of injuries and COVID … and more COVID.

The Old Reliables haven’t been as reliable as usual, in large part due to injuries and COVID. But that could be changing because captain Ryan O’Reilly and alternate captain Brayden Schenn have heated up lately.

If the Old Reliables get going, joining in on the offensive exploits of the other two groups, the Blues won’t necessarily have to play great defense. They can outscore people.

The return of Pavel Buchnevich from the COVID list Wednesday led to some line-shuffling by Craig Berube in practice, and wouldn’t you know it, he has assembled his top three lines according to the categories listed above.

Schenn, O’Reilly and David Perron — all Old Reliables — form the top line.

Buchnevich, Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko — the Russians — form the second line

And the third line belongs to the Youngsters — Brandon Saad, Thomas and Kyrou. (OK, Saad is the outlier here.)

Unless Berube has a change of heart between now and Friday’s game at Seattle, the interesting thing is that he has chosen to break up the Barbashev-O’Reilly-Schenn line that was so dynamic in Monday’s 5-3 win over Nashville.

Playing together as a line for the first time this season, that trio combined for five goals and six assists against the Predators. The five goals and 11 points both are season highs for a Blues line in a game this season — keeping in mind that some of the points may have been scored on the power play.

Coaches usually don’t mess with a good thing, so it’s a bold move by Berube to do so. But he thinks he’ll have three good things — in his top three lines — by doing it this way.

“Right now, the way the lines are set up with everybody in there, I think what we have set is what’s best for the team,” Berube said.

The retooled lines also tells you how highly Berube regards the Russian line. In just six games together this season, starting with a Dec. 9 contest against Detroit, Buchnevich, Barbashev and Tarasenko have combined for eight goals and 17 assists. They have scored at least one goal and one assist in every game in that span except for a 3-2 overtime loss at home to Anaheim, in which they went scoreless.

“They all like playing with each other,” Berube said. “They hang out together. They’re from the same country and they talk Russian. They have a certain style of play when they’re out there.

“They have great chemistry together making plays. And I think they do a good job of hanging onto the puck in the offensive zone. So that’s part of the reason. But in the end it’s all about production, right? And about doing the right thing and what’s best for the team.”

As mentioned, the production has picked up lately from the Old Reliables, which has been a welcome development for Berube.

“Like I said before with O’Reilly, I know I moved guys around, tried to get some different looks for him, which worked,” Berube said. “But in the end we all know he’s a great player and eventually it’s gonna come around where he’s gonna produce for us.”

As for Schenn, it looks like he’s finally healthy and it showed in Monday’s two-goal, two-assist performance against the Predators.

“Well, Schenn’s been hurt,” Berube said. “So I mean it’s tough for him. I think he tried to come back a couple times and re-injured himself. We all love how tough he is. He wants to play and is a great team guy. In the end, it’s hard to play when you’re not healthy.

“So I think he’s healthy now. You’re gonna see a different player like you did last game.”

In a season in which the Blues already have had 67 different line combinations in their opening lineups — they had 80 all of last season — Schenn has been the most nomadic Blue, adjusting to life without Jaden Schwartz in a chaotic situation.

He’s played with Perron on a line previously this season, and played with O’Reilly on a line previously as well. But never with both on the same line as him. So if that line comes to fruition Friday against the Kraken, it will be line combination No. 68.

As for Perron, the last thing he expected when he showed up to work Wednesday was seeing that he had replaced Barbashev on the O’Reilly line.

“I was surprised for sure after the game they had the other day,” Perron said. “But I’m sure as they look at stuff and Buchy’s coming back, they’re trying to find chemistry throughout the lineup.”

As a result, the long-running O’Reilly-Perron bromance has a chance to rekindle after several games apart.

“Definitely, I’m not gonna complain about it,” Perron said. “I look to build off that. I thought I had a decent start to the season but the injuries (and COVID) — a couple things happened. So I just gotta get back to that and keep improving.”

On the third line, Saad has played on a line with Thomas and Kyrou only twice this season, but they were a productive two games: one goal and two assists in the 2-1 win over Seattle, and two goals and four assists in the 6-5 loss to Toronto

