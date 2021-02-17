Blues like the concept of two-game mini-series

As might be expected, the Blues weren’t huge fans of playing the same team seven games in a row, especially considering they came out on the short end of the scoreboard in four of them against the Arizona Coyotes.
It was enough to make a player long for the “nostalgic” days of two-game sets. The original 56-game schedule was full of such two-fers, miniseries if you will, and many Blues like the concept. Even to the point at which perhaps the NHL should consider doing more two-game sets in the future.
COVID-19 issues involving other clubs has led to postponements and rescheduling of several Blues games, occasionally splitting up two-game series in an attempt to squeeze in as many games as possible.
But the two-game set is back on the Blues’ upcoming homestand, which features games against San Jose on Thursday and Saturday, followed by games against Los Angeles on Monday and Wednesday.
“I think there’s good situations for it,” Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. “I don’t necessarily think that it’s gonna be like this forever going forward. It’s not gonna be a hard-and-fast rule that we’re gonna play two games, three games — whatever it is — in a city. But I definitely think it’s created a new opportunity to reduce travel, reduce stress on guys.”
That never is a bad thing.
“It is nice going to bed at 11 o’clock, 12 o’clock after a game, not 2, 3 in the morning in a new city and then have to play the next night,” Faulk continued. “By doing that and throwing in a couple more of these into a regular schedule, you might be able to eliminate some of those real late nights of travel that make it tough on guys.
“And with that you can probably reduce injury just with guys being fresh. So I definitely think there’s opportunity to have this a part of the schedule going forward. But I don’t see it being full MLB style all the way through.”
Even with pandemic-induced schedule disruptions, it’s easier to schedule this way when you’re playing the same seven opponents over and over in your own division, with eight games per opponent. That will be impossible to accomplish once the schedule returns to playing every team in the league next season.
“You want to play the whole league,” David Perron said. “I just like playing the whole league. I like the way the whole schedule is. Maybe I’m old school a bit that way.”
Under the traditional schedule, the Blues play two games against each of the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference — once at home and once on the road. That would preclude two-game sets in the same city, unless you played half of the 16 East squads exclusively at home one season, and the other half on the road. (And then switched things around the next season.)
In the Western Conference, the traditional schedule would have the Blues playing each of their Central Division opponents four times (and in a couple of instances, five times). The five-game season series should disappear next year, with the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken to the Pacific Division, and the transfer of the Coyotes to the Central Division — giving the Central eight teams like the rest of the NHL’s four divisions.
But you could split up the four Central games into a two-game road series and a two-game home series.
You could work something out with Pacific Division opponents as well, where each season the Blues play Pacific teams three times — twice at home and once on the road against four teams, and once at home and twice on the road against the other four.
Perhaps you could play the two games (of the three) that are home or away together.
“Moving forward, I guess it doesn’t really matter,” Brayden Schenn said. “I think it’s completely out of my control, so I’m not gonna worry about it then. Obviously playing the division opponents, we knew coming in this year you were going to get a lot of these.”
But it’s possible the NHL Players’ Association could push for more two-game sets in the future, and financially-strapped teams might welcome the idea of fewer flights and lower transportation costs.
If not, then most players will enjoy it while it’s here this season, especially those two-game road sets. The reviews were good right from the Jan. 13 season opener in Colorado, when the Blues went back to their Denver hotel after that 4-1 victory instead of rushing to catch a plane for the next city.
“It was nice,” Robert Bortuzzo said at the time. “You know, go back to the hotel. Get a regular sleep schedule. Get a good meal in you. A lot of guys were enjoying the situation, and I’m sure will voice their opinion that it might continue in the future. Who knows if that’s gonna happen.
“But I think from a recovery standpoint it’s a good thing, and then you’re gonna get some intense hockey. . . . I think that benefits our team when the intensity level gets high. You see our true colors come out a lot of the time.”
Because of COVID-19 protocols in the league, the players are basically restricted to hotel, rink, and walks outside the hotel on the road. There’s a team lounge in the hotel. And a meal room. But that’s about it.
“You’re not allowed to get a coffee, or go into any store, or anything like that,” Schenn said. “It’s all part of playing this year. We signed up for that. So we’re not too worried about that as a team, we’re just enjoying playing hockey games.”