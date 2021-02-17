Blues like the concept of two-game mini-series

“It is nice going to bed at 11 o’clock, 12 o’clock after a game, not 2, 3 in the morning in a new city and then have to play the next night,” Faulk continued. “By doing that and throwing in a couple more of these into a regular schedule, you might be able to eliminate some of those real late nights of travel that make it tough on guys.

“And with that you can probably reduce injury just with guys being fresh. So I definitely think there’s opportunity to have this a part of the schedule going forward. But I don’t see it being full MLB style all the way through.”

Even with pandemic-induced schedule disruptions, it’s easier to schedule this way when you’re playing the same seven opponents over and over in your own division, with eight games per opponent. That will be impossible to accomplish once the schedule returns to playing every team in the league next season.

“You want to play the whole league,” David Perron said. “I just like playing the whole league. I like the way the whole schedule is. Maybe I’m old school a bit that way.”